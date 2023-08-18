Listen 10 min Share Comment on this story Comment

LENOX, Mass. — It happened just as a veil of white mist dragged itself over the Berkshires after a recent day-long rainstorm. The first clarion notes of “Alphorn Dream,” a cloud-parting fanfare composed by Boston Symphony Orchestra principal horn Richard “Gus” Sebring and played by Sebring and a troupe of Tanglewood Music Center Fellows, came gleaming over the lawns. You couldn’t have planned it better.

Along with “A Toast!” by John Williams (composed in 2014 to mark the appointment of Andris Nelsons as music director of the BSO), and “Fanfare for Uncommon Times” by Valerie Coleman, this trio of fanfares opened the evening portion of Tanglewood on Parade, an annual all-day celebration of all things Tanglewood.

Launched in 1940 as an Allied Relief Fund benefit under maestro Serge Koussevitzky, the Parade swiftly established itself as a beloved annual tradition by 1950 (the year Eleanor Roosevelt narrated Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf”).

These days, along with face-painters, magicians, hot-air balloons (when weather permits, which it didn’t) and fireworks, the day assembles thousands of attendees and the full musical forces of the place. Intrepid listeners who braved intermittent rain on Aug. 8 heard fanfares, chamber music, choral performances and solo recitals all over the campus, from artists representing the Boston University Tanglewood Institute, the Tanglewood Music Center Fellows, the Berkshire Hills Chorus, the Boston Pops and the BSO.

And that evening, we were treated to the center’s triumvirate of orchestras — the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra, the Boston Pops and the BSO under maestro Nelsons. The charismatic young conductor Armand Singh Birk led his TMC colleagues in a workmanlike account of Ravel’s 1928 “Boléro,” a piece that really needs to be drawn as taut as the surface of its ever-present snare drum. Though it wasn’t quite so tight, the performance still offered an arresting showcase of this young orchestra’s many rising talents.

Nelsons led the BSO in a sensuous work by his fellow Latvian Arturs Maskats — his “Tango” that reveled in its fondness for Argentine master Astor Piazzolla, in a way reminiscent of Ravel’s compositional crush on Gershwin. Julien Labro’s sensitive bandoneon was a particular highlight, its appearance hushing the orchestra and seemingly stalling time. (Listeners in Boston will have another chance to hear it in October at Symphony Hall at the BSO’s season-opening concerts.) The orchestra finished with a lively selection from Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Capriccio espagnol.”

Pops director Keith Lockhart built upon the emerging theme with an orchestral arrangement of Chick Corea’s “Spain” by Emilio Solla. Corea, who grew up 130 miles east, in Chelsea, Mass., opens the piece with a passage from Joaquin Rodrigo’s 1939 “Concierto de Aranjuez” (one also famously employed by Miles Davis on “Sketches of Spain”). From there it bursts and blooms and swings between somber and samba. As the LED screens over the lawn started tinting the crowd, and the sun started dipping in earnest behind the mountains, clarinetist Thomas Martin ripped 60 or so of the sickest bars I’ve heard in years.

A suite of cinematic themes composed and conducted by Williams led the program’s second half: The Pops performed “Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra” from “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” the buoyant “Flight to Neverland” from “Hook” (How is he so good at writing about flying?) and the sleeper hit of the evening, the theme to Oliver Stone’s 1989 film “Born on the Fourth of July.” It was a reminder of Williams’s Straussian flair when it comes to rich, rewarding stretches of strings, as well as his singular skill with searing solos: Thomas Rolfs’s elegantly dispatched trumpet was knife-sharp and cut deep.

Nelsons closed the night with the BSO and the TMC orchestra retaking the stage for Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” its finale hanging in your head like the smoke from the fireworks that shook the bats from the trees surrounding the parking lot.

One of the treats of the week was hearing Williams so firmly in two of his elements — his music for films and the setting of Tanglewood itself. His music feels of a piece with the place. But an unexpected pleasure came in the form of several opportunities to hear the music he’s composed with no movie in mind.

“Without the constraint of any programmatic scheme, numerical formulations or procedures, writing this piece was a joy for me,” Williams writes in the program notes for his “Quartet La Jolla,” performed at one of Tanglewood’s “Prelude Concerts” in Seiji Ozawa Hall. “I simply relished the pleasure of exploring the instrumental possibilities that would allow four magnificent artists to display their art.”

The artists in question — Martin on clarinet, Jessica Zhou on harp, Wendy Putnam on violin and Mickey Katz on cello — beautifully realized this 2011 quartet, composed as a gift for violinist Cho-Liang Lin for that year’s La Jolla SummerFest. It’s an elastic, rhythmically surprising romp that indulges in the unique timbral potential of its instrumentation.

Williams loves a harp — Zhou’s opening notes plunking like fat raindrops into a deep puddle. And though the quartet, with its lilting “Aubade” and busy “Scherzo,” firmly and formally situates itself in the concert hall, he can’t resist some cinematic tropes. He loves, for instance, a main character — here, Martin’s searching clarinet, for which I felt something like a friendship by the end of the “Cantando” movement — I found myself rooting for it through the finale, unconsciously anticipating credits to roll.

Later that evening, on a program with Strauss’s “Death and Transfiguration” and Ravel’s “La Valse,” we heard Williams lead the BSO in his “Violin Concerto No. 2,” featuring violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, for whom he composed it in 2021.

Premiered by Mutter at Tanglewood that year, it’s a slow-burner in four movements, clearing a path that turns into a runway for the German violinist. Opening with dewdrops of harp and what Williams calls a “quasi-improvisation” — i.e. an early show of Mutter’s proficiency and personality — it wastes no time building wrenching tension across the strings and brass. A long stretch of this opening movement was as moody, dark and slowly encroaching as the night over the trees, before it suddenly and boldly brightened — as though the orchestra was one force of nature squaring off against another.

A tormented lyricism charges Mutter’s high-wire cadenzas throughout the piece — they’re virtuosic, sure, but evocative, human and character-driven. This is especially so in the swirling mist of the second movement (“Rounds”), where Mutter cuts through like a shaft of light.

The third movement, “Dactyls,” featuring a trio of violin, harp and timpani and written in three meter, opened with clanging chimes and Mutter restlessly sawing out a tense dialogue with the orchestra, responding with bleating horns and whirling surges of strings. A tapering trickle of harp segues into the “Epilogue,” where Mutter’s playing drew searing contrails over the orchestra.

To bring us back to earth (as well as the cinema), Mutter offered two encores: Williams’s own arrangements for Mutter of “Hedwig’s Theme” from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Helena’s Theme” from the recently released “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

A soprano swoops in

It was Thursday morning when news landed in thousands of inboxes that Yo-Yo Ma, originally scheduled to lead an open cello workshop as well as a Sunday performance with the BSO of Shostakovich’s first cello concerto, had tested positive for covid — a thing that is still very much happening. In his stead, soprano (and soon-to-be-Kennedy Center honoree) Renée Fleming agreed to swoop in, gown up and deliver a stunning, game-saving performance of an oeuvre-spanning six-song suite of Strauss’s orchestrated lieder.

An open Saturday morning rehearsal found a sunshiny Fleming greeting a nearly full Shed of eavesdroppers as Nelsons and the orchestra worked through the fine points of the revised program: a rambunctious run through Stravinsky’s “Petrushka” (the composer’s 1911 “Burlesque in Four Scenes”), a churning contemporary piece by Julia Adophe (more on this in a moment) and Fleming’s slightly reserved but effortlessly refined performance of Strauss.

On Sunday night, the skies bookended the week with another dousing of rain — a gentle sprinkle that built into a generous, drenching shower. In solidarity with the thousands of stubbornly planted listeners — cramped under umbrellas, caped in ponchos and sometimes disappearing entirely under the mound of a tarp — I opted to listen from the lawn. I’m glad I did.

The orchestra’s opener of Adolphe’s “Makeshift Castle” rose from the Shed in near-perfect synchronicity with the gathering storm. A BSO commission that had its pandemic-delayed premiere in 2022, it’s a titanic meditation on nature and death, with widening orchestral colors that attempt to enact a sunset, but did just as well at channeling thunderheads. As its second movement tapered to a shimmering finish, a bright-blue fault in the clouds cracked open. An eager sun tinted the grass and folks closed their umbrellas, some laughing at the uncanny score supplied by Adolphe’s arresting music.

Nelsons is a natural fit with Strauss; last year, Deutsche Grammophon released a seven-disc set of the conductor leading the BSO and Gewandhausorchester Leipzig in a comprehensive collection of the composer’s orchestral works.

Under clear skies, he ensured the BSO was fittingly as bubbly as Fleming’s overbearingly doting mother in “Muttertändelei” (“Mother-talk”) and as gauzy as a dream for the slowly unfurling “Wiegenlied” (“Lullaby”).

Fleming was in splendid form, her voice on Sunday boosted by what felt like fresh electricity. She gave an attuned and attentive account of “Ruhe, meine Seele!” (“Rest, my soul!”), her golden lows beautifully burnished, her acrobatic highs keenly sculpted. Like Nelsons, she sounded entirely at home in the sweep of Strauss’s current. (DMV audiences can anticipate something similar when Fleming joins the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra for a performance of Strauss’s “Four Last Songs” on Nov. 18.)

But it was the final song, “Morgen!” (“Tomorrow!”), that defined the night. Nelson’s leadership was exquisitely delicate, glacially slow, allowing space for Fleming’s voice to fully bloom alongside the sensitive playing of BSO associate concertmaster Alexander Velinzon, and drawing that sublime ninth at the song’s harmonic pivot from the strings with the softness of a held breath.

But Nelsons also left enough space around the song for its words to hang in the air, and for us to read them like slow-passing clouds: “Und morgen wird die Sonne wieder scheinen,” goes its opening line: “And tomorrow the sun will shine again.”