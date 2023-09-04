Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell in hospice care with only a ‘short time’ left

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Steve Harwell, the former lead vocalist of rock band Smash Mouth, is in hospice care with only a “short time” left, a representative for the group confirmed to The Washington Post on Sunday. The 56-year-old is in the final stage of liver failure and is resting at home while being cared for by his fiancée, according to the band’s manager, Robert Hayes.

“Although Steve is here with us still, sadly it will only be for a short time,” Hayes said in a statement. “… We would hope people would respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Harwell announced his retirement in October 2021 to focus on his physical and mental health after an unruly performance in Upstate New York, videos of which show him in an apparently disoriented state.

He struggled with several types of addiction over the years that led to health complications — including cardiomyopathy, which results from a weakening of the heart muscle — that affected his speech and memory, according to Hayes.

Smash Mouth was formed in the early 1990s and gained international fame in the later part of the decade for hits including “Walkin’ on the Sun” (1997) and “All Star” (1999), the latter of which appeared on the band’s second studio album, “Astro Lounge,” and ranked on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

The band also contributed to the 2001 animated film “Shrek,” with “All Star” and their cover of the Monkees’ hit “I’m a Believer” appearing on the soundtrack. “Steve’s iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation,” Hayes said.

With Harwell, Smash Mouth sold over 10 million albums worldwide.