Anderson .Paak, left, presents the album of the year award to Cardi B at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — A list of winners at the 2019 BET Awards, which aired live Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

____

— Video of the year: Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

— Best female R&B/pop artist: Beyoncé

— Best male R&B/pop artist: Bruno Mars

— Best female hip-hop artist: Cardi B

— Best male hip-hop artist: Nipsey Hussle

— Best new artist: Lil Baby

— Best group: Migos

— Best collaboration: Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”

— Album of the year: Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy”

— Viewers’ choice award: Ella Mai, “Trip”

— Lifetime achievement award: Mary J. Blige

— Humanitarian award: Nipsey Hussle

— Ultimate icon award: Tyler Perry

— Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award: Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again”

— Best actress: Regina King

— Best actor: Michael B. Jordan

— Best movie: “Blackkklansman”

— Youngstars award: Marsai Martin

— Sportswoman of the year: Serena Williams

— Sportsman of the year: Stephen Curry

— BET HER award: H.E.R., “Hard Place”

— Video director of the year: Karena Evans

— Best international act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

— Best new international act: Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.