The figure striding out onto the Kennedy Center Concert Hall Stage was compact, even elfin, and unchanged. Christoph Eschenbach, 78, yet seemingly ageless, returned Thursday night for a week-and-a-half, three-program miniseries to wrap up the subscription season of the orchestra that he took over as music director in 2010 and that he left with a memorable Beethoven 9th a year ago, turning over the reins to Gianandrea Noseda.

Eschenbach’s departure was not acrimonious, and his return (with the title of conductor laureate) conveyed a quiet sense of warmth, though not of celebration — the air of summer had room to waft through the concert hall’s moderately filled rows of seats. His tenure was neither the disaster some had feared nor the refashioning of the orchestra others had hoped; rather, he cautiously made some improvements. He also made a point of celebrating the musicians, and the three programs he is leading this week and next continue in that vein. On Thursday, it was Daniel Foster, the principal viola, in Walton’s viola concerto; next week, principal oboe Nicholas Stovall will get an outing in Mozart’s oboe concerto, and Abel Pereira will perform Strauss’s first horn concerto.

Foster certainly did well by the Walton concerto, which is a wandering, probing journey pushing at different moods, now loud, now soft, in a kind of structured indecision that resists structure, a late-Romantic efflorescence (it had its premiere in 1929). It’s hard even to categorize any one of its three movements as slow or fast: each has meditative patches that yield to robust rapid playing, while other instruments make their voices heard in their own solo lines, like the bassoon that sets the tone at the start of the third movement. The viola is not designed to sing above the crowd, but its distinctive thick warmth shone ruddily here, thanks to Foster, a thoughtful player with a sense of restraint, who helped it shine, whether scaled down in brooding silence over a suspended pedal tone or rising in sunny affability. And Eschenbach kept the orchestra in balance around him, through to the wistful, quiet close — while the soloist’s father, himself a violist in his final days before retiring after 50 years with the NSO, watched, and played, behind him.

Walton is not a bad fit for Eschenbach, but the piece that opened the program certainly was: the ballet music from Verdi’s “Macbeth,” which is neither particularly distinctive nor a showcase for Eschenbach’s strengths, and which opened with a demonstration of some of the areas in which the NSO’s ensemble playing still needs work: chords from the brass that were far more divided than the composer intended. The performance showed the oompah side of Verdi, more heavy than dramatic.

The final piece, however, screamed “home turf” from the crisp opening chord: Mendelssohn’s “Italian” symphony, his fourth, with its sunny lyrical opening theme familiar as a wall mural in a restaurant. It was happy and bright and easy and melodious, though not particularly memorable — in the many vintages of concerts, a summer rosé, refreshing and fine for the season, and perfectly entertaining.

The program repeats Saturday night.