Brandon Flowers seemed a bit off when he hit the stage at the Anthem for Wednesday’s ultimately transcendent show by his band, the Killers. His voice was thinner than normal, and he wasn’t as light on his feet as followers of the Las Vegas-spawned arena-rock combo have come to expect from the near peerless rock-and-roll frontman.

The weaknesses hampered renderings of the set’s earliest tunes, made up of material from the Killers’ new record, “Wonderful, Wonderful.” This included “Run for Cover,” a song highlighted by a dreamy reference to Vegas bad man Sonny Liston crooning Bob Marley, and “The Man,” an arena-dance ditty built around a sample from Kool & The Gang’s 1975 single “Spirit of the Boogie.” The impact of whatever was holding Flowers back was masked somewhat by the contributions of a trio of glitzy backup singers at the back of the stage, the distractions of an amazing light and pyrotechnics display — full of lasers and video montages and oodles of confetti — and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr., who pounded hard as ever.

Before attempting “The Way It Was,” Flowers admitted his voice wasn’t where it should be. Perhaps as an apology for not being at the top of his game, he quoted still another Vegas icon, 1970s motorcycle daredevil Evel Knievel, about being aware that fans who part with their precious dollars expect and deserve effort, not perfection. He promised he and his mates, including new bassist Jake Blanton and guitarist Ted Sablay, would give the best they got. And then Flowers turned things up.

The turning point came when Flowers, who normally holds a microphone or nothing at all, strapped on a bass for “Reasons Unknown,” a 2006 number that chronicles some of the tolls time takes on one’s physical and emotional faculties. By the time he hit the chorus, Flowers was downstroking root notes at the pace of a punk rocker and leading the thrilled throng through the first of the evening’s many group singalongs, each more glorious than the last.

And soon enough Flowers, decked out in a Rat Pack cocktail ensemble of skinny slacks, button-down white shirt and fitted coat, was back to his usual self, working the stage the way a flyweight boxer works a ring, leading the band and the packed and enthralled room through the most popular pages of the Killers’ beloved back catalogue: “Runaways,” “Read My Mind” “All These Things That I’ve Done” and “When You Were Young” among them.

Flowers gave his vocal cords a break and did a local dude a solid when he brought out Joe Pug, an indie singer-songwriter from Greenbelt, to duet on what Flowers called “a song I wished I’d written,” Pug’s hopeful country-rock tune, “If Still It Can’t Be Found.”

For the encore, Flowers came out dressed in an Elvis-inspired gold lamé suit. He threatened to end the show without performing the anthemic staple “Mr. Brightside” — “You’ve got to get back to your lives!” he shouted — but nobody was buying it. By the last note of the night’s last cathartic shoutfest, whatever shortcomings Flowers came to the stage with were long forgotten. Knievel would have been impressed not only by the effort, but how Flowers stuck the landing.