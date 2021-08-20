It’s impossible to guess what Aaliyah would have wanted here, mainly because the singer was so difficult to know in her short public life. She described herself as “a very mysterious person” in a 1999 interview, and while mystique was a huge part of the image she was selling, it was an even more essential element of her sound. She liked to sing over busy rhythms, but always kept her voice understated, delicate and sotto voce, as if she were sharing secrets amid the noise of the world. In Kathy Iandoli’s new book, “Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah,” producer Jermaine Dupri describes the dynamic in plainer terms: “Just the softness of how she sang over those hard-ass beats, it was something different.”