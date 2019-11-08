A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was convicted of assault for a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm. He pleaded self-defense, saying he tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who were following his entourage.

On Aug. 14, Mayers and his two bodyguards were given “conditional sentences,” meaning they won’t serve prison time unless they commit a similar offense in the future.

President Donald Trump had weighed in to support the Grammy-nominated recording artist.

