But on the whole, “30” is far from untidy, so to hear its ripples and ruptures, you’ll need to pay close attention to how Adele’s words become sounds. Her lyrics are vulnerable but uncomplicated, as raw as journal jottings, or as slippery half-remembered inspirational quotes that floated out of the Internet and into the forefront of her consciousness. When they all get mashed together in service of an unbendable melody, they get really interesting — like inside the enchanted bossa nova fog of “Woman Like Me,” where Adele delivers a lumpy sequence of thoughts with preposterous finesse: “Consistency is the gift to give for free, and it is key to ever keep, to ever keep a woman like me.” Try as she might, she can’t get those 22 words to fully melt into the song’s smoothness, which feels weird and exciting, as if she’s feeling out the edge of her abilities.