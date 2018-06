NEW YORK — Following his death, XXXTentacion has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Sad!” and his two albums have landed in the Top 10.

Billboard reports that the rapper-singer’s song, which originally peaked at No. 7, jumps from No. 52 to No. 1 this week, supplanting Drake’s “Nice for What.”

The 20-year-old died last week after being shot in Florida.

His recent album — called “?’’ — jumps from No. 24 to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It debuted at No. 1 in March. His gold-certified 2017 debut, “17,” leaps to No. 7 from No. 60.

XXXTentacion’s music is heavily streamed on Spotify and other platforms.

A memorial for the performer will be held Wednesday at BB&T Center, a 20,000 seat arena that is home to hockey’s Florida Panthers.



This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Following his death on June 18, 2018, XXXTentacion has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Sad!” and his two albums have landed in the Top 10. (Miami- Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department via AP) (Associated Press)

