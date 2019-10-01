NEW YORK — Lisette Oropesa sang for years at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City as a promising young soprano. Now she’s returning as a star.
For Oropesa, who is just turning 36, it was a series of triumphs in Europe that prepared her to come back home in major roles. The Met, she says, “is not a training house. ... It’s an ‘I’ve arrived!’ opera house.”
Arrived she has, headlining a revival this season of Massenet’s “Manon” as the fortune-hunting heroine and also cast as the tubercular courtesan Violetta in Verdi’s “La Traviata.”
