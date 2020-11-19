The show will feature musical performances from Mariah Carey, Tony Bennett and Andra Day. Carey will perform a medley, Bennett will sing “Smile” and Day will perform “Silent Night.”
Other special guests include Jon Stewart, Kevin Bacon, Mariano Rivera, Michael Strahan, Ryan Seacrest and Tracy Morgan.
In May, the New York-based poverty fighting organization, Robin Hood, and iHeartMedia held the “Rise Up New York!” telethon. The event raised $115 million toward supporting New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.