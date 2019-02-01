

Damon McMahon of Amen Dunes performs with drummer Parker Kindred at the 9:30 Club. (Photo by Kyle Gustafson/for The Washington Post)

Clad in black on a barely illuminated stage, singer-songwriter Damon McMahon didn’t exactly accentuate himself during a 9:30 Club show that ran from Thursday into Friday. Most of the 55-minute set was drawn from 2018’s “Freedom,” the most direct of the five albums the L.A.-based McMahon has made under the Amen Dunes name. Yet the lyrics, many of them autobiographical, echoed just above the instruments in the mix. The emotion was out in the open, but the details lurked in the shadows.

McMahon’s style, particularly when streamlined for live performances, could be described as goth-folk-rock. The musician strummed an acoustic guitar during several tunes, and when introducing his version of “Song to the Siren” he identified it as the work of both Tim Buckley (the American folkie who first recorded it in 1970) and This Mortal Coil (the British collective that gave it a gloomy but glossy makeover in 1983).

Although McMahon’s voice sounded less twangy in concert than it does on “Freedom,” traces of Americana were audible in the mostly midtempo songs. Yet the songwriter’s taste is eclectic, and in interviews he’s acknowledged affinities for dance music, hip-hop and even 1980s power-pop exemplars the La’s. This incarnation of the Dunes interlaced the timbres of traditional rock instruments with the electronic beats and drones of collaborator Raffaele Martirani (a.k.a. Panoram). The band also benefited from the virtuosity of guitarist “Delicate” Steve Marion, who shifted fluidly from bell-like tones to the scratchy funk that powered such songs as “Skipping School.”

While his influences are manifold, McMahon doesn’t like things to get too complicated. His songs brood, drive and sometimes surge, but forgo singalong choruses and most other vocal hooks, aside from the occasional chant of a song such as “Miki Dora.” The climaxes, if there are any, are instrumental. This musical approach was underlined by the group’s minimal staging: no backdrop or videos and low-key, nearly static lighting. At one point, two purple spotlights flanked the band without actually touching any of its members.

A little more drama might be expected of a show devoted to “Freedom,” whose songs address such topics as the ravages of machismo and McMahon’s mother’s terminal cancer. At 9:30, though, Amen Dunes submerged its leader’s private musings in a mighty unified sound.