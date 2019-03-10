

Swedish sensation Robyn performs at the Anthem on Saturday. (Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post)

Swedish dance-pop star Robyn’s concert at the Anthem on Saturday was a countdown to ecstasy. But the song that transported the capacity crowd wasn’t one of the evening’s orgiastic ravers, and it arrived little more than halfway through the nearly two-hour show. The untimely climax was the singer’s 2010 hit, “Dancing on My Own,” an overcoming-heartbreak testament that preceded two other crowd pleasers, “Missing U” and “Call Your Girlfriend.” Some fans trickled toward the exits after those songs ended the main set, although Robyn returned to perform two encore sets that ran more than 30 minutes.

The daughter of theater parents, Robyn has spent three-quarters of her almost 40 years in showbiz. Originally a standard teen-pop ingenue, the singer remade herself as a composer and producer during the eight years between 2010’s “Body Talk” and last year’s “Honey,” the albums that furnished most of Saturday’s set list. Robyn also has become a spokeswoman for workaday causes. Seven hours before taking the Anthem stage, she participated in a panel discussion at the House of Sweden on encouraging girls to pursue STEM careers.

Expanding her studio skills, Robyn told the audience at the embassy, enabled her to make more personal music. Yet her Anthem show was more professional than emotional. She sang and sometimes danced on a stage whose stark design, softened by flowing white scrims, suggested a production of “Waiting for Godot.” She was backed by a crack band that provided keyboards, percussion and bass, and at times was joined by a male dancer.

The concert showcased a few songs created as part of Robyn’s side projects and collaborations, including one with Kindness, whose DJ set preceded the main event. Singer Maluca duetted on Robyn & La Bagatelle Magique’s “Love Is Free,” the night’s most hip-hop track. Nearly all of the songs were underpinned by the cyclical pulses originally devised for 1970s disco; sometimes these rhythms took priority, as Robyn offered what sounded like live versions of remixes of her originals.

There were no synthbeats, though, when Robyn ceded “Dancing on My Own” to the crowd. She and the band stood silent as the audience roared, “I’m in the corner/ Watching you kiss her.” It wasn’t the show’s most original moment, but it was the most emotional.