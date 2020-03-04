It’s been a while since fans have seen the foursome together, so the night started with neon-lit projectors offering a quick introduction to Santos, vocalist Henry, guitarist Lenny, and bassist Max, who all go by the last name Santos. Bachata is a traditional style of guitar-driven folk music from the Dominican Republic, but Aventura’s R&B flourishes and whispered ad-libs in English modernized the sound and sent it careening into urban-pop territory in the early 2000s. Their habit has always been to lean into the gloss, the swag and the spontaneity that made them famous, so they kept punching up production at Tuesday’s show with glowing lasers and flashing visuals.

But particularly because bachata is designed for couples’ dancing rather than stadium singalongs, the challenge was to hype up the audience, who, luckily, wanted to boost their energy for the rare reunion. Santos and Henry led the charge onstage, launching repeated roll calls of Latin American countries to get people screaming. There was a bewildering and slightly painful interlude in which male fans joined the band to rap to “Ella y Yo,” a 2005 hit featuring Don Omar. Even though no one seemed to know the lyrics, the shtick delighted the crowd, who borrowed the call of “Fuera!” from the variety show “Sabado Gigante” to boot aspiring rappers offstage.