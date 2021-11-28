After racking up a few production credits on the Kendrick Lamar-produced “Black Panther” soundtrack and a pair of albums by Lamar’s Top Dawg Entertainment associates Jay Rock and Schoolboy Q, Keem made a name for himself as a two-way talent with his mix tape “Die for My B----” and platinum hit “Orange Soda.”
The latter — its title self-styled slang for a crush, like the soda brand — epitomizes much of Keem’s music, as he attacks a looping beat with raunchy come-ons and sideways insults that come in at different angles and with a variety of flows. It’s also littered with the lazy misogyny of young men who took to heart Jay-Z’s ethos of love ’em, leave ’em, don’t need ’em.
At 9:30, the crowd was mostly made up of Keem’s male peers, fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, per the venue’s requirements, and only somewhat masked, despite the close quarters.
In front of a crystal-clear video screen amid geysers of smoke, Keem took the stage a little after 10 p.m. and performed a few mix-tape favorites and most of his debut album, “The Melodic Blue,” his voice cutting through his backing tracks as cleanly as the laser lights that sliced the air and strafed the crowd.
Throughout his hour-long set, Keem showed off his vocal versatility, whether stunting in staccato on “Stats,” nimbly half-singing “Pink Panties” or doing a bit of both on the sparse “South Africa.” His beats are heavy with bass, triumphant synths and skittering drums, and they’re best when they’re shifty and bouncy. In a way, he splits the difference between collaborators like Lamar, who is also his cousin, and Travis Scott, synthesizing rap’s recent vintage into something that resonates with his young fans.
But that youth is also the upper limit on his music — at least for now. For every couplet about facing eviction as a youth while his mother battled alcoholism, there are dozens about his rapid come-up and fractured relationships with women. As he closed his set with a pair of Lamar collaborations, “Range Brothers” and “Family Ties,” the disembodied verses of his Pulitzer Prize-winning relation were a hint of what Keem could do . . . one day.