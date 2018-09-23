Bass, drums, two guitars. Using such standard ingredients, how does a band like Bad Moves make something distinctive? Friday night at a sold-out Black Cat backstage, the local quartet did what most promising young rock groups do: played with vigor and contagious enthusiasm. But what distinguished the 35-minute set was the way the musicians deconstructed the very idea of lead vocals.

Typically, rock bands have a single frontman or frontwoman, although such eminent exceptions as the Beatles shifted the vocal spotlight from song to song. Bad Moves alternates singers from line to line and verse to verse, with all four voices in the mix. A song might begin with unison vocals by singer-guitarists Katie Park and David Combs, and then the blend could switch to Park and bassist Emma Cleveland, or Combs and drummer Daoud Tyler-Ameen. The four performers don’t attempt intricate folk-rock harmonies, but they do sometimes sing contrapuntal parts, delivering dueling phrases simultaneously or slathering “oohs” or “ohs” beneath the lyrics. The frequent vocal swaps are planned, of course, yet give the music an appealing sense of spontaneity.

The words are simple and seemingly direct, yet elusive. The group’s new album, whose release the show celebrated, is aptly titled “Tell No One.” The 12 songs feature easily understood (and sing-along-able) chants such as “I’ve got this one thing” and “I was missing you.” But who is “I” or “you” when the person who sings those pronouns can change in an instant?

In interviews, the band members have said their songs are about childhood self-discovery. More specifically, they explained that one tune, “Crushed Out,” is about “that queer crush you had on your best friend in middle school.” The musicians aren’t reluctant to talk about such things now, but construct their songs to retain feelings of adolescent confusion and anxiety. “Was it so ah-ah-obvious?” asks one song, urgently if ambiguously.

Bad Moves was preceded by Ultra Beauty, who employed twitchy new-wave rhythms, and the Obsessives, whose midtempo hard-rock included jazzy touches. The headliner relied on chugging cadences, recalling ’60s and ’70s rock but playing at a fast enough clip to evoke ’80s jangle-pop and ’90s emo-punk. Although pithy guitar intros and fills propelled the songs, it was the singing that lifted them above the ordinary. If the meanings weren’t always clear, the need to express them was obvious.