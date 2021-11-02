When she first posted the syrupy, bedroom-recorded single “Coffee” online in 2017, she didn’t expect anyone outside of her friends group to hear it. But it eventually caught the attention of London-based indie record label Dirty Hit, home to the 1975 and Rina Sawayama. Kristi joined the roster, and in 2020, a sample of her first-ever song was used in Canadian rapper Powfu’s “death bed (coffee for your head),” which went viral on TikTok.