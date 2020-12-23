All through 2020, as coronavirus case numbers soared and hopes plummeted, I watched and whimpered as one monumental Beethoven tribute after another crumbled. I did this less out of despair over the events themselves than what their collapse represented: Leonard Bernstein once observed that Beethoven’s music was propelled from note to note (and indeed from age to age) by a sense of inevitability. If Beethoven could be shut down, what chance did the rest of us stand?

Thankfully, Bernstein wasn’t kidding around. One does not simply “ cancel ” Beethoven’s birthday.

Around these parts, most large-scale, droplet-heavy celebrations were forced to defer to the higher hopes of next year (such as the National Symphony Orchestra’s intended run and recording of all nine symphonies over 18 days), or pivot to video (as did the Cathedral Choral Society and the National Philharmonic).

A handful of proper celebrations did make it to real life right at the buzzer, just shy of the pandemic scattering every orchestra ever assembled from their pits. Sir John Eliot Gardiner led a period-instrument symphony cycle with members of the Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique at Carnegie Hall in ­February, and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra’s late-February re-creation of Beethoven’s legendary 1808 Akademie concert was made a truer reproduction by its own roaring success.

But most of the Beethoven bashes planned by the world’s biggest orchestras to fill the better part of a busy birthday year — more numerous than I could list here if I tried — were reduced to two measly dimensions and the stubbornly iffy connections of virtuality.

When Beethoven’s actual (read: estimated) birthday came and went in mid-December, the global classical community tried its hardest to make it up to the birthday boy. Social media erupted into effusive tributes, threaded biographies (Anton Prince’s was quite good!), Beethoven memes, YouTube shares and heated debates over whether the Ninth Symphony was “a banger” when it “dropped.” (It was and is.)

Here’s something odd: It was this ceaseless, formless birthday deluge of assorted and unsorted Beethoven bits and pieces flooding my timeline — an overturned junk drawer of vintage footage, scratchy transfers from old 78s, scenes from “Die Hard,” incorrect trivia, passages of Kundera, rampant hijackings of “Fur Elise” (that damn McDonald’s ad still holds some real estate in my memory) — that felt most aligned with my own absorption of Beethoven.

From boomers to babies, our culture is so saturated with his music that listening to it sometimes feels like carefully extracting it. It can be hard to hear a heartbeat through the mythos that the centuries have wrapped around him.

Beethoven, in and out of scare quotes, has become a godlike abstraction of himself, complete with one-word moniker — his music less a product of culture than a feature of nature.

2020 had plenty of answers to the question of how best to listen to Beethoven. But mine is simple: completely.

By “completely” I mean a few things. Completely as in “with everything you’ve got” — full body, full attention, phone-off, door-closed listening.

But I also mean “completely” in the more magical sense that any great recording affords, where the music seems suspended between three distinct points in time — e.g. Beethoven writes his Piano Concerto No. 1 in 1795; Martha Argerich performs it (at the age of 8) in 1949; you listen to it while doing lunges in the park in 2020. Listening requires a kind of triangulation.

And lastly, I mean “completely” as in comprehensively — end to end, as much as you can, preferably everything. Really. It’ll take about 112 hours and roughly eight days.

I know this because I just experienced it, thanks to the “Beethoven Orgy.”

At WHRB, Harvard University’s student-run radio station, and for the communities within reach of its signal, “Orgy Season” has been an exam period tradition since 1943, when lore says a weary student played all nine of Beethoven’s symphonies (on 78s) on air.

In the years that followed — and largely under the stewardship of David Elliott, the longtime host, multigenerational mentor and “spiritual leader” of the station who died in November at 78 — the “Orgies” have matured into comprehensive ouevre-hoovering broadcasts from every imaginable genre.

Elliott even hosted the station’s last “Beethoven Orgy” back in 1989 — “Beethoven rolls over for no one,” he growls in a promo spot. (Elliott himself is also the subject of a dedicated “Orgy” of his own favorite recordings, first broadcast in May 2019 and set for a memorial rebroadcast Dec. 24.)

This year’s eight-day revival of the Beethoven Orgy, which concluded Dec. 18, experienced a marked uptick of online listeners from all over, but especially in Boston, where fresh lockdowns and not-so-fresh weather has had thousands seeking comfort between their headphones — and setting their alarms to wake up to Beethoven.

Helmed by WHRB president Ellie Taylor and program director Kevin Wang, this year’s “Orgy” was assembled in advance through a frenzied digitization of the station’s vinyl collection, as well as some generous pulling from the university’s extensive online classical library before the dorms closed down in March.

Taylor, 20, has been drawn to Beethoven since she was a small child — by age 6, she had determined that the “Pastoral” symphony (No. 6, Op. 68) was her favorite. For his part, Wang, 20, recalls an early encounter as a young pianist hearing the “Pastorale” (Op. 28) performed at a sonata competition.

Along with a small team of other students, Taylor and Wang assembled a strictly chronological stroll through Beethoven’s music (a sequencing that seldom lines up with his opus numbers), including every major symphony and minor canon, every folk song and lieder, all of the string quartets and piano sonatas, each of the rondos, marches and fugues. And variations. So many variations.

The two also assembled interpretive commentary from various articles and biographies, including Lewis Lockwood’s sturdy (and recommended) “Beethoven: The Music and the Life.”

They disrupted this devoutly linear trajectory only a few times. There was a delightful block of tiny canons and musical “jokes”; a fortuitously concurrent Metropolitan Opera broadcast of “Fidelio”; an illuminating interview with New Yorker critic Alex Ross; a grouping of his songs and arrangements; and two collections of historically significant recordings, including Wilhelm Furtwängler’s infamous 1942 concert with the Berlin Philharmonic for Hitler’s 53rd birthday, an account of the Ninth that’s at once bone-chilling and aflame. Taylor even assembled a segment of fragments that barely made it to our ears — forgotten or abandoned by Beethoven, but necessary to the story.

“We’re not just interpreting everyone’s collectively favorite parts of Beethoven, like the Fifth or the ‘Moonlight,’ ” says Taylor. Rather, the “Orgy” extends the same dignity of airtime to seldom-heard potboilers consigned to history’s bin. (Oh, hello, “Wellington’s Victory.” I didn’t see you standing there.)

“By the end of it,” Wang says, “I realized there’s really no good way you can string it all together into one coherent line. It’s necessarily fragmented.”

And the “Orgy” itself — anchored to its set chronology, established research and well-known recordings — remains a striking personal document, a map of a journey with Taylor and Wang’s fingerprints all over it.

Were you to follow that map (the full program guide is downloadable as a PDF for enterprising playlist builders), the adjustments, omissions, substitutions and associations you make give it a new set of folds and wrinkles. Yours.

'Pure Beethoven'

We’re coming up on a full year of pandemic life, which technically means that everybody’s birthday was ruined. In this sense, there’s really nothing special about Beethoven — apart from the Beethoven part. But there’s something especially cruel about this foiled 250th.

I’ve reached the age where you celebrate every five birthdays — just enough time to recover. With a titan of culture such as Beethoven, the celebration rate slows significantly. The time we allot ourselves to appreciate him en masse grows more distant and diffuse over the crawl of a quarter- or half-century.

Thus, the “Orgy” felt like an opportunity to fill in some gaps and pay Beethoven’s music the attention it demands — and routinely rewards. The gift of time is all I have to give him. (What will you want when you turn 250?)

It would be three days of listening before we reached Beethoven’s first (okay, technically second) string quartet, composed between 1798 and 1801 — a piece I had once installed as some kind of helpful benchmark. But between the quartet and the “Nine Variations on a March by Dressler” (WoO 63) — his first known composition, written at the age of 12 — lay hours of music I had barely laid ears on.

I spent hours wandering around his early years. A splendid duo for two flutes (WoO 26) kept me warm on a cold bike ride. I had to pull over to focus on a pair of thrilling cantatas, one for the death of the Emperor Joseph II (WoO 87), another for the accession of Emperor Leopold II (WoO 88). Those hours pulled me into the days ahead; I started setting my alarm. He was in earshot all day. It felt like following a ­stranger.

I took notes: He’s experimenting, he’s paying bills, he’s heartbroken, he’s breaking through, he’s distracted, he’s ecstatic, he’s mourning, he’s joking, he can see the heavens, he can’t hear the audience.

I’d love to make a tidy comparison of the development I heard over the next few days with something like a gradually developing photo, with a clearly emerging image of deepening resolution. But it was really more like an oil painting, growing more complex each day with each additional brushstroke, and eventually, all of its uncertainty drying into what I had always taken for inevitability.

The portrait that emerged was actually more like a landscape.

“These hills are pure Beethoven,” says an imagined character (“L.P.” — “Lyric Poet”) in one of the imagined dialogues Bernstein loved to write.

“Why Beethoven?” Bernstein asks. “Why not Bach, Mozart, Mendelssohn, Schumann?”

He was playing devil’s advocate, of course. “Beethoven” was less a byword for greatness than an alias of God. Despite having little use for visual metaphors, he knew very well what makes the hills “pure Beethoven.”

If we think of Beethoven’s body of work as a vast mountainscape — his music a feature of nature — we can trace our sense of grandeur upon beholding it to a few reliable sources: unarguable beauty, stunning color and light, wild abundance and variety, sheer size.

But somewhere within this sense of wonder must sit the grim understanding that each of us can have but only one view. That is, none of us can ever see the whole thing at once, only the slice granted by our vantage point. And the more we try to fit in our frame, the farther away we must get, and the more detail we must forfeit. Perspective comes at a cost.

The alternative is to get closer, wander into the hills, trust the one path you can cut through the wilderness of his work. Determine for yourself what along the way qualifies as a landmark, a hazard, a detour, a reason to stop in your tracks and take in the view — the landscape changes, grows more spectacular the deeper you go.

It’s not lost on me that the goal of listening to everything Beethoven ever wrote amounts to a kind of worship — an indiscriminate zeal at odds with our mission to somehow lure a god into human form.