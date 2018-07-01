Kishi Bashi sings his own songs at the “Declassified: Ben Folds Presents” with the National Symphony Orchestra on Friday night at the Kennedy Center. (Scott Suchman)

“Declassified: Ben Folds Presents” with the National Symphony Orchestra on Friday night at the Kennedy Center felt sort of like a Nats game, except indoors. Folds has been the artistic adviser to the NSO since 2017, and this was the second of his concerts there. He’s a born booster. During his various turns at the microphone, we learned that he thinks the symphony orchestra is the pinnacle of our civilization, and we were congratulated repeatedly for having such a fine ensemble, “one of the great orchestras in the world,” in our midst.

Warm-up for the event was a 45-minute performance on the Millennium Stage shared by dancer and choreographer Caleb Teicher and vocalist/beatboxer Christopher Celiz. Both are extremely talented, but Teicher particularly caught the crowd. His métier is tap, with a sidelong glance at hip-hop, and he’s got a high kick any Rockette would kill for.

Back inside the hall, Jacomo Bairos conducted the NSO, which we heard in a featured role three times. First was the last third of the first movement of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7. Later came the “Romance” from Prokofiev’s “Lieutenant Kijé Suite” and, finally, Ginastera’s “Malambo” from “Estancia.” The orchestra sounded good, but balances and rhythmic precision in the Beethoven were iffy.

Following the Seventh Symphony fragment, composer/pianist/arranger Joachim Horsley took the stage to do his own version of the second movement, as a sort of piano concerto a la cubana. I confess I’m such a fan of Beethoven’s original that, all the Latin energy notwithstanding, my mind wandered.

Kishi Bashi was next, singing his own songs, all of which were dynamite. Sometimes you couldn’t hear all the words, but the ones you could were great. He has lots of imagination. Finally, Jon Batiste, bandleader for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and pianist, singer, songwriter par excellence, took the helm, and a good time was had by all.

The evening had something of a one-size-fits-all feel about it, and I left wondering if it could have been plugged into the Santa Rosa or Fort Worth symphonies with similar results.