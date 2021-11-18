Gay says that song is about a family member (“a low-key dedication”) and most of the other songs on the album serve as portraits put into sound. Each song begins with an idea and whatever instrument is closest at hand. As he works, “sometimes I hear voices that I know, like friends and I place those voices in it and build from there,” he says. The assemblage of songs and textures has the feel and flow of a beat tape, never settling in one place for long. Only four of the 17 tracks stretch past the 3:30 mark. Field recordings, electronic squiggles and spoken word bits pop up often. The brief “Mestre Candeia’s Denim Hat” weds underwater blips and crisp snares to an unhinged synth solo, while “S’Phisticated Lady” could be lifted directly from a double Dutch chant on playground asphalt. It leads into the triumphant “We Gon Win.” Gay roves from the “jungle” cries of Duke Ellington trumpeter Cootie Williams to avant shrieks of the AACM to the stomp of an HBCU marching band, as he and backing vocalists incant the title.