In this March 28, 2019 photo, Ben Platt poses for a portrait in New York to promote his debut album “Sing to Me Instead.” (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Much of Ben Platt’s debut album “Sing to Me Instead” is inspired by past loves, but he laughs at the notion that he could be pulling a Taylor Swift.

Platt says the songs are more about emotions than specifics, so there’s no need to give any former boyfriends a heads-up.

The album doesn’t just put his exes in the rearview mirror, it also puts distance between Platt and his Tony Award-winning role in “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Little on the album is reminiscent of the earnest songs from the hit Broadway musical; instead, “Sing to Me Instead” is a more soulful project.

Platt goes on tour with the new album next month.

