Muhl in a statement gave thanks to Brown and Berklee’s trustees, saying “the institution you have all built has no equal.”
Trustee Marty Mannion, who led the presidential search, said Muhl’s “experience as a strong, seasoned leader who has innovated and managed in times of change uniquely places her to lead Berklee into a new era.”
At USC, Muhl served as dean of the university’s art and design school and as associate dean of its music school. In 2013, she became founding director of a USC school that combines art, technology and business.
Her musical works have been commissioned and performed by groups including Minnesota Opera and the New World Symphony, according to Berklee.
Muhl will be the fourth president of Berklee, which enrolls about 7,000 students.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.