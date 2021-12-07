No other show sent me ping-ponging between uncontrollable giggles and mask-dampening blubbers. Sung by powerful countertenor (and “Akhnaten” star) Anthony Roth Costanzo and cabaret luminary (and one half of Kiki & Herb) Justin Vivian Bond, this exuberant, irreverent game of genre hopscotch tickled the tears out of audiences at its St. Ann’s Warehouse premiere in September. The show, from director Zack Winokur and music director Thomas Bartlett, employed a minimalist set, a chamber orchestra, some fabulous fashions and the bottomless (so to speak) talents of its two stars to persuade high and low to become BFFs. They fused pop hits with grand arias (“Dido’s Lament,” meet Dido’s “White Flag”) and threaded together parlor songs and disco hits. They even learned all the words to “Waters of March,” which really ought to count for something. A studio album is due out in late January, and the duo will appear with the New York Philharmonic on Jan. 27-29 as part of Costanzo’s “Authentic Selves: The Beauty Within” series. stannswarehouse.org/show/only-an-octave-apart.