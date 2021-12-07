Sixty-one seconds into her seventh studio album, our weird hero whispers something about that trip she took “to the Men in Music Business Conference down in Orlando,” and the moment immediately applies for permanent residence inside our heads in two different ways. First as music, as a hook, as a melodized lyric that qualifies as catchy despite its peculiarity. And second as an image, or a place, or, in her words, “a scene.” What does this conference look like? Who’s there? What are they doing? What are they wearing? What happens next? And then there’s a broader metaphysical question about listening itself: When you’re still wondering about the social dynamics of the MMBC in silence as you try to drift to sleep at night, are you still listening to a Lana Del Rey song?