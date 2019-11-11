Perhaps because Lenker uses her breathy soprano to deliver lyrics that seem to be obliquely autobiographical, her compositions are often termed “folk.” Yet Big Thief’s style sounds more like old-time country crossed with grunge. While the mostly midtempo rhythms evoked the Grand Ole Opry, the music’s extreme dynamic shifts and coiled intensity suggested post-punk. Both Lenker and fellow guitarist Buck Meek picked in a percussive mode that produced banjo-like timbres, yet they punctuated the 80-minute set with trebly, serrated forays in the manner of Neil Young and Crazy Horse.

Lenker’s songs are emotionally engaging but musically indirect. Although the lyrics are well supplied with rhymes, the melodies proceed largely without catchy refrains or singalong hooks. When Meek and, sometimes, drummer James Krivchenia and bassist Max Oleartchik joined in on certain vocal phrases, they simply sang in unison rather than add harmonic sweetening.

Big Thief isn’t touring with an elaborate lighting or video setup, which frees the musicians to play a different set every night. The band included older songs and one brand new one, but drew about half the show’s material from its two 2019 albums: the intricately layered “U.F.O.F.” and the almost-live-in-the-studio (and more recent) “Two Hands.” The latter release yielded the relatively up-tempo “Forgotten Eyes” and the churning and insistent “Not,” one of the show’s highlights, which ended with a twin-guitar rave-up. The former album provided the lilting “Cattails,” the evening’s most melodically expansive number. It didn’t come close to teen-pop, but it does possess one of the few Big Thief tunes that could inspire a singalong.

The concert began with Palehound, a Boston band that has toured with Big Thief before and could hardly be a more compatible opener. Singer-guitarist Ellen Kempner’s songs offered a mix of intimacy and cacophony that was similar to the headliner’s, although the most powerful number was “Your Boyfriend’s Gun,” the group’s stripped-to-the-bone new single.

