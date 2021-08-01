There’s nothing on “Happier Than Ever” that makes it feel dramatically different from its predecessor, though it’s in almost every way improved. The arrangements are more deft and the songwriting more assured, even if it doesn’t always hit as hard. It was crafted in much the same way, in her brother’s home studio, with O’Connell again serving as producer and co-writer. These songs remain defiantly internal in every sense, reminders of what an outlier Eilish is, and the scant interest she has in the signifiers of a hit album in 2021: the army of outside co-writers, the Jack Antonoff-produced tracks, the never-quite-natural guest features.