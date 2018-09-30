Blood Orange’s sold-out show at the Lincoln Theatre on Friday night began not with the airy falsetto of Dev Hynes, but the spoken-word audio of writer and activist Janet Mock.

On “Family,” from Blood Orange’s fourth album, “Negro Swan,” Mock (the first trans woman to direct a TV episode, FX’s “Pose”) defines “family” as the community or safe haven we get to choose. Hynes’s music as Blood Orange, ever alluring in its display of his many musical gifts and influences, often echoes his feelings of isolation, as well as those of marginalized groups — particularly the black and queer communities.

Outcasts are forced to build communities where their assorted quirks are welcomed. Hynes, as Blood Orange, has found an appreciative community through music. Friday’s performance reinforced that the stage is an extension of it. Blood Orange live is Dev Hynes at home.

One particular delight of the Blood Orange live experience is watching Hynes move seamlessly between instruments. These many layers can be heard on the albums, but seeing them in person is revelatory. During “Negro Swan’s” “Orlando,” Hynes jumped from the piano to the guitar as the song’s tranquil shuffle segued into its outro. For “Jewelry,” which opened with a Mock voice-over about loving images showing people in places they don’t belong, he again grabbed the guitar for the song’s dreamlike second half. He took to the keyboard for “Champagne Coast,” from his 2011 Blood Orange debut, “Coastal Grooves.”

Hynes’s guitar-playing ability, sometimes overshadowed by the intricacy of his music, shined throughout the night. It was free and loose on “Charcoal Baby,” accentuating his falsetto on the chorus that alludes to the album’s title: “No one wants to be the odd one out at times / No one wants to be the Negro swan.” It wailed during the piercing, climactic solo of “Nappy Wonder” and atop the 1980s swing of “Augustine,” from 2016’s “Freetown Sound.”

The 1980s are a period of fascination for Hynes, with strong elements of the decade’s sound marking his catalogue. “E.V.P.,” driven by his guitar work, radiates an ’80s Minneapolis slide. The same distinct sound was heard in the thwap of the snare on “It Is What It Is” and the playful shimmer of “You’re Not Good Enough,” both from 2013’s “Cupid Deluxe.”

Hynes excels at capturing and balancing moods. On the woozy “Dagenham Dream,” he recalled being bullied during his youth in England. The organ and flashing blue and red lights made the performance simultaneously haunting and beautiful. At the other end of the emotional spectrum, the flashing lights reappeared to emphasize the police sirens on the optimistic “Hope.” Hynes took a back seat to singer Eva Tolkin and the unexpected vulnerability of Diddy, who, to no one’s surprise, made his outsized presence felt without being there physically.

Blood Orange allows Hynes to showcase his range of talents, whether it’s as the lead, on a variety of instruments or as an architect. Friday night’s show was further proof that he isn’t the odd one out, he’s just exceptional.