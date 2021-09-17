Even if none of the musicians is straight out of Rio de Janeiro, certainly nobody was second-guessing their credentials once a bouncy rendition of the samba classic “É Luxo Só” got underway. Veronneau sang the Portuguese — and the French and English of the set’s remainder — in a silken alto voice that lingered behind the beat. Kline added light fills after each line. After a subtler improv from Avis, the violinist let loose with a deft solo that showed the breadth of his technique while also throttling up on the samba groove.