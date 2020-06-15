The late John Prine, who died in April of COVID-19 complications, is nominated as artist of the year again, after having won it in 2018. Also nominated as artist of the year were Tanya Tucker and Yola.
The Americana Music Association said the winners will be announced during its awards show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 16, but said plans are still unfolding for the show. The association said they are monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and will follow state, local and national guidelines as they approach the show date.
This year, the award categories were expanded from four nominees to five, with the exception of song of the year, which has six nominations because of a tie.
Album of the year nominees include Tucker’s comeback album, “While I’m Livin,’” which was produced by Carlile, The Highwomen’s self-titled debut, Tyler Childer’s “Country Squire,” and Nathaniel Rateliff’s “It’s Still Alright.”
Online: https://americanamusic.org/awards
