The 72-year-old said he feels fine now and the procedure was a success. “I walked out with a heart that’s very strong now,” May said.
He thanked his doctors and caregivers. May asked fans to send him congratulations, not sympathy messages.
“I’m incredibly grateful that I now have a life to lead again,” he said.
His video post details a lengthy health saga this month that included dealing with a compressed nerve that was causing him extreme pain.
The month started with May and Roger Taylor — the remaining members of Queen — teaming up with singer Adam Lambert to release a new version of the band’s “We Are the Champions” to raise money for front line healthcare workers battling COVID-19.
Proceeds from the song benefit the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
