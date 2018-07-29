Given enough time, it seems, every British rocker eventually finds his way to the lounge. For Arctic Monkeys, who on Saturday played the first of two nights at the Anthem at the Wharf in Washington, the door to the cabaret swung open for their latest release, “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.” The Sheffield-rooted quartet’s sixth studio set is a concept album about a moon that’s not only colonized but gentrified. The album features arrangements that emphasize keyboards over guitars and redefines frontman Alex Turner — once known for wordy, speedy delivery that was talked as much as sung — as a crooner.

The Monkeys opened with “Four Out of Five,” a new song that owes more to David Bowie than Turner’s punkier early inspirations, foremost of whom is spoken-word performer John Cooper Clarke. But the band’s 95-minute set included just as many tunes from “AM,” “Tranquility’s” blues-funk 2013 predecessor, as from its 2018 album. And the new material, at least when played live, didn’t sound like such a departure.

While the foursome was supplemented by three additional players on most of the songs, the music never sounded overupholstered. Such oldies as “I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor” retained their scrappy urgency, and the new songs all had their minimalist bits, such as the single-note keyboard pulse that drove “One Point Perspective.” Another earthy element was Turner’s northern accent. The singer-lyricist lives in Los Angeles these days, but when he lilted the “Batphone” line, “We’ve got much to discuss,” the final word sounded more like “discoos.”

Turner actually didn’t have much to discuss between songs, and the stage set was similarly terse: The backdrop spelled a lone word, “Monkeys,” in massive backlighted letters that glowed or blinked and occasionally went dark. The vocalist, who sometimes played guitar or keyboards, didn’t overdo the lounge-singer pose, either in his moves or his ventures into falsetto. The new songs may indulge in irony, but the performance felt genuine.

Still, both the audience and the band seemed happiest with the older material, whether as garrulous as “Don’t Sit Down ’Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair” or as direct as the show-ending “R U Mine?” Ground control to Alex Turner: “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino” is far more rewarding than a bankrupt Atlantic City slot-machine hall, but Arctic Monkeys are most compelling when layering very-British verbiage over almost-American riffage.