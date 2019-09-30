Busbee’s real name was Michael James Ryan.
Several musicians mourned his death on social media, including Morris, Blake Shelton, Shakira and Adam Lambert. Busbee helped write top country hits like Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood’s “The Fighter,” Florida Georgia Line’s multiplatinum hit “H.O.L.Y.” and Pink’s “Try.”
At the 2017 Grammys, Morris’ ”My Church” won best country solo performance. The song was also nominated for best country song, a nomination Morris shared with busbee.
