These days, it’s filled with ideas about race, technology, the sensation of watching sunlight bounce across a body of water and more. One especially sumptuous song, “Enzo Gabriel,” cites the most popular name for newborn boys in Brazil in 2018 and 2019 as evidence of a national hivemind, or maybe even a collective subconsciousness. Veloso thinks he understands the popularity of “Enzo” — he says a famous Brazilian actress had given her child that name, “but who put it together with Gabriel, I don’t know,” he says. “So it’s a song directed to one person who is called Enzo Gabriel, and he is asked, ‘What will be your role in the salvation of the world?’ ”