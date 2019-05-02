Can three star soloists come together and make a successful piano trio? Violinist Joshua Bell, cellist Steven Isserlis and pianist Jeremy Denk recorded a Brahms piano trio together a few years ago. Encouraged by the experience, the three musicians took their collaboration on the road this year, including a stop Wednesday night in the Music Center at Strathmore, presented by Washington Performing Arts.

The second half of the program brought out the best in their collective sound. In the shortest piece, Rachmaninoff’s “Trio Élégiaque No. 1,” the musicians gave their least rushed, most poetic statement of the evening. From the hushed oscillation of the strings at the opening to the interwoven contrapuntal lines, this was an elegant, impassioned tour de force.

Ravel’s Piano Trio in A Minor featured the sweet tone of Bell’s violin as part of a transparent ensemble approach to this delicate music. The highlight was the baroque austerity of the third movement, “Passacaille,” profoundly peaceful because of a gentle tempo and rarefied texture. The second movement added comic delight, and the robust finale made a more forceful conclusion. (Although the capacity audience demanded an encore, the performers did not oblige.)

In the larger works in the first half, Bell and Denk tended to overpower Isserlis, whose choice to play on gut strings limits his dynamic range. When the cellist was by himself, as in the opening of the first movement of Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio No. 1, the tone and musicality were dulcet and moving. The balance was clearest in the slowly arching lines of the slow movement, but Denk and Bell tended to push the tempos to the edge of control in the fast movements.

Similar balance and tempo problems affected Shostakovich’s Piano Trio No. 2, although this devastating work still offered an emotional punch to the gut. Isserlis produced a pure tone on the opening harmonics, where his part soars above the violin in its low range, almost like a human voice or theremin. The insistence on hammered attacks in the second and fourth movements came off as more angry than tragic.