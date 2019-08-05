Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 11-17

Aug. 11: Actress-TV personality Arlene Dahl (”What’s My Line?”) is 94. Songwriter Kenny Gamble of Gamble and Huff is 76. Bassist Jim Kale of the Guess Who is 76. Country singer John Conlee is 73. Singer Eric Carmen is 70. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 66. Singer Joe Jackson is 65. Actress Viola Davis is 54. Actor Joe Rogan (”Fear Factor,” ‘’NewsRadio”) is 52. Actress Anna Gunn (”Breaking Bad”) is 51. Actress Ashley Jensen (”Ugly Betty”) is 51. Actress Sophie Okonedo (”Hotel Rwanda”) is 51. Guitarist Charlie Sexton is 51. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad (Lucy Pearl, A Tribe Called Quest) is 49. Actor Nigel Harman (”Downton Abbey”) is 46. Actor Will Friedle (”Boy Meets World”) is 43. Actor Rob Kerkovich (”NCIS: New Orleans”) is 40. Actor Chris Hemsworth (”Tron,” ‘’The Avengers”) is 36. Guitarist Heath Fogg of Alabama Shakes is 35. Singer J-Boog (B2K) is 34. Rapper Asher Roth is 34. Actress Alyson Stoner (”Cheaper By The Dozen,” ‘’Camp Rock”) is 26.

Aug. 12: Actor George Hamilton is 80. Actress Jennifer Warren is 78. Singer-guitarist Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits is 70. Actor Jim Beaver (”Supernatural”) is 69. Singer Kid Creole is 69. Actor Sam J. Jones (”Flash Gordon”) is 65. Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny is 65. Actor Bruce Greenwood (2009’s “Star Trek,” ‘’Thirteen Days”) is 63. Country singer Danny Shirley of Confederate Railroad is 63. Guitarist Roy Hay of Culture Club is 58. Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 56. Actor Peter Krause (”Parenthood,” ‘’Six Feet Under,” ‘’Sports Night”) is 54. Actor Brent Sexton (”The Killing,” ‘’Deadwood”) is 52. Actor Michael Ian Black (”Ed”) is 48. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown (new “The Odd Couple,” ‘’Community”) is 48. Actress Rebecca Gayheart is 48. Actor Casey Affleck is 44. Actress Maggie Lawson (”Psych”) is 39. Actress Dominique Swain (”Lolita,” ‘’Face/Off”) is 39. Actress Leah Pipes (”The Originals”) is 31. Actress Lakeith Stanfield (”Atlanta”) is 28. Actress Cara Delevingne (”Paper Towns”) is 27. Actress Imani Hakim (”Everybody Hates Chris”) is 26.

Aug. 13: Actor Kevin Tighe (”Emergency,” ‘’Murder One”) is 75. Actor Danny Bonaduce (”The Partridge Family”) is 60. Actor John Slattery (”Mad Men,” ‘’Desperate Housewives”) is 57. Actress Debi Mazar is 55. Actress Quinn Cummings (”Family”) is 52. Country singer Andy Griggs is 46. Drummer Mike Melancon of Emerson Drive is 41. Actress Kathryn Fiore (”Reno 911!”) is 40. Actor Sebastian Stan (”Captain America”) is 37. Singer James Morrison is 35. Actress Lennon Stella (”Nashville”) is 20.

Aug. 14: Singer David Crosby is 78. Country singer Connie Smith is 78. Actor-musician Steve Martin is 74. Actor Antonio Fargas (”Starsky and Hutch”) is 73. Bassist Larry Graham of Sly and the Family Stone is 73. Actress Susan St. James is 73. Actor David Schramm (”Wings”) is 73. Romance novelist Danielle Steel is 72. Keyboardist Terry Adams of NRBQ is 71. Cartoonist Gary Larson (”The Far Side”) is 69. Actor Carl Lumbly (”Alias”) is 68. Actress Jackee Harry (”Sister, Sister,” ‘’227”) is 63. Actress Marcia Gay Harden is 60. Singer Sarah Brightman is 59. Actress Susan Olsen (”The Brady Bunch”) is 58. Actress Halle Berry is 53. Actor Ben Bass (”Rookie Blue”) is 51. Actress Catherine Bell (”JAG”) is 51. Keyboardist Cody McCarver of Confederate Railroad is 51. Guitarist Kevin Cadogan (Third Eye Blind) is 49. Actress Lalanya Masters (”Barbershop”) is 47. Actor Christopher Gorham (”Ugly Betty”) is 45. Actress Mila Kunis is 36. Actor Lamorne Morris (”New Girl”) is 36. TV personality Spencer Pratt is 36. Actress Marsai Martin (”black-ish”) is 15.

Aug. 15: Actress Abby Dalton (”Falcon Crest”) is 87. Actress Lori Nelson is 86. Actress Pat Priest (”The Munsters”) is 83. Drummer Pete York of The Spencer Davis Group is 77. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 75. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 73. Singer-guitarist Tom Johnston of The Doobie Brothers is 71. Actress Phyllis Smith (”The Office”) is 70. Actress Tess Harper is 69. Actor Zeljko Ivanek (”Madam Secretary,” ‘’Heroes”) is 62. Actor Rondell Sheridan (”That’s So Raven,” ‘’Cory in the House”) is 61. Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (”Birdman,” ‘’Babel”) is 56. Actor Peter Hermann (”Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 52. Actress Debra Messing (”Will and Grace”) is 51. Actor Anthony Anderson (”Barbershop”) is 49. Actor Ben Affleck is 47. Actress Natasha Henstridge (”The Whole Nine Yards,” ‘’Species”) is 45. Bassist Tim Foreman of Switchfoot is 41. Actress Emily Kinney (”Conviction,” ‘’The Walking Dead”) is 35. Actress Courtney Hope (”The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 30. Singer Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 30. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega (”Big Time Rush”) is 30. Actress Jennifer Lawrence is 29. DJ Smoove da General of Cali Swag District is 29.

Aug. 16: Actor Gary Clarke (”Hondo,” ‘’The Virginian”) is 86. Actress Julie Newmar is 86. Actress Anita Gillette is 83. Country singer Billy Joe Shaver is 80. Actor Bob Balaban is 74. Actress Lesley Ann Warren is 73. Bassist Joey Spampinato (NRBQ) is 71. Actor Marshall Manesh (”How I Met Your Mother,” ‘’Will and Grace”) is 69. TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford is 66. R&B singer J.T. Taylor is 66. Director James Cameron (”Titanic,” ‘’The Terminator”) is 65. Actor Jeff Perry (”Scandal,” ‘’Grey’s Anatomy”) is 64. Guitarist Tim Farriss of INXS is 62. Actress Laura Innes (”ER”) is 62. Actress Angela Bassett is 61. Singer Madonna is 61. Actor Timothy Hutton is 59. Actor Steve Carell is 57. Actor Andy Milder (”Weeds”) is 51. Actor Seth Peterson (”Burn Notice,” ‘’Providence”) is 49. Country singer Emily Robison of The Dixie Chicks is 47. Actor George Stults (”Seventh Heaven”) is 44. Singer Vanessa Carlton is 39. Actor Cam Gigandet (”Twilight”) is 37. Singer-guitarist Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes is 34. Actress Cristin Milioti (”How I Met Your Mother”) is 34. Actor Shawn Pyfrom (”Desperate Housewives”) is 33. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 33. Singer Dan Smyers of Dan and Shay is 32. Rapper Young Thug is 28. Actor Cameron Monaghan (”Gotham”) is 26. Singer Greyson Chance is 22.

Aug. 17: Actor Robert DeNiro is 76. Guitarist Gary Talley of The Box Tops is 72. “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes is 70. Actor Robert Joy (”CSI: NY”) is 68. Singer Kevin Rowland of Dexy’s Midnight Runners is 66. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 64. Bassist Colin Moulding of XTC is 64. Singer Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Go’s is 61. Actor Sean Penn is 59. Jazz saxophonist Everette Harp is 58. Guitarist Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses) is 57. Singer Maria McKee is 55. Drummer Steve Gorman of The Black Crowes is 54. Singer-bassist Jill Cunniff (Luscious Jackson) is 53. Actor David Conrad (”Ghost Whisperer,” ‘’Relativity”) is 52. Actress Helen McCrory (”Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”) is 51. Rapper Posdnuos of De La Soul is 50. Actor-singer Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block is 50. TV personality Giuliana Rancic (”Fashion Police,” ‘’E! News”) is 45. Actor Bryton James (”Family Matters”) is 33. Actor Brady Corbet (”24,” ‘’Thirteen”) is 31. Actress Taissa Farmiga (”American Horror Story”) is 25.

