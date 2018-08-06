Aug. 12: Actor George Hamilton is 79. Actress Jennifer Warren is 77. Singer-guitarist Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits is 69. Actor Jim Beaver (”Supernatural”) is 68. Singer Kid Creole is 68. Actor Sam J. Jones (”Flash Gordon”) is 64. Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny is 64. Actor Bruce Greenwood (2009’s “Star Trek,” ‘’Thirteen Days”) is 62. Country singer Danny Shirley (Confederate Railroad) is 62. Guitarist Roy Hay of Culture Club is 57. Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 55. Actor Peter Krause (”Parenthood,” ‘’Six Feet Under,” ‘’Sports Night”) is 53. Actor Brent Sexton (”The Killing,” ‘’Deadwood”) is 51. Actor Michael Ian Black (”Ed”) is 47. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown (new “The Odd Couple,” ‘’Community”) is 47. Actress Rebecca Gayheart is 47. Actor Casey Affleck is 43. Actress Maggie Lawson (”Psych”) is 38. Actress Cara Delevingne (”Paper Towns”) is 26. Actress Imani Hakim (”Everybody Hates Chris”) is 25.

Aug. 13: Actor Kevin Tighe (”Emergency,” ‘’Murder One”) is 74. Actor Danny Bonaduce is 59. Actor John Slattery (”Mad Men,” ‘’Desperate Housewives”) is 56. Actress Debi Mazar is 54. Actress Quinn Cummings (”Family”) is 51. Drummer Mike Melancon of Emerson Drive is 40. Actress Kathryn Fiore (”Reno 911!”) is 39. Actor Sebastian Stan (”Captain America”) is 36. Actor Eme Ikwuakor (”Marvel’s Inhumans”) is 34. Singer James Morrison is 34. Actress Lennon Stella (”Nashville”) is 19.

Aug. 14: Singer Dash Crofts of Seals and Crofts is 80. Singer David Crosby is 77. Country singer Connie Smith is 77. Actor-musician Steve Martin is 73. Actor Antonio Fargas (”Starsky and Hutch”) is 72. Bassist Larry Graham of Sly and the Family Stone is 72. Actress Susan St. James is 72. Actor David Schramm (”Wings”) is 72. Romance novelist Danielle Steel is 71. Keyboardist Terry Adams of NRBQ is 70. Cartoonist Gary Larson (”The Far Side”) is 68. Actor Carl Lumbly (”Alias”) is 67. Actress Jackee Harry (”Sister, Sister,” ‘’227”) is 62. Actress Marcia Gay Harden is 59. Singer Sarah Brightman is 58. Actress Susan Olsen (”The Brady Bunch”) is 57. Actress Halle Berry is 52. Actress Catherine Bell (”JAG”) is 50. Keyboardist Cody McCarver of Confederate Railroad is 50. Guitarist Kevin Cadogan (Third Eye Blind) is 48. Actress Lalanya Masters (”Barbershop”) is 46. Actor Christopher Gorham (”Ugly Betty”) is 44. Actress Mila Kunis is 35. Actor Lamorne Morris (”New Girl”) is 35. TV personality Spencer Pratt (”The Hills”) is 35.

Aug. 15: Actress Abby Dalton (”Falcon Crest”) is 86. Actress Lori Nelson is 85. Actress Pat Priest (”The Munsters”) is 82. Drummer Pete York of The Spencer Davis Group is 76. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 74. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 72. Singer-guitarist Tom Johnston of The Doobie Brothers is 70. Actress Phyllis Smith (”The Office”) is 69. Actress Tess Harper is 68. Actor Zeljko Ivanek (”Madam Secretary,” ‘’Heroes”) is 61. Actor Rondell Sheridan (”That’s So Raven,” ‘’Cory in the House”) is 60. Actor Peter Hermann (”Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 51. Actress Debra Messing is 50. Actor Anthony Anderson is 48. Actor Ben Affleck is 46. Actress Natasha Henstridge (”The Whole Nine Yards,” ‘’Species”) is 44. Bassist Tim Foreman of Switchfoot is 40. Actress Courtney Hope (”The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 29. Singer Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 29. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega (”Big Time Rush”) is 29. Actress Jennifer Lawrence is 28. DJ Smoove da General of Cali Swag District is 28.

Aug. 16: Actor Gary Clarke (”Hondo,” ‘’The Virginian”) is 85. Actress Julie Newmar is 85. Actress-singer Ketty Lester (”Little House on the Prairie”) is 84. Actress Anita Gillette is 82. Actress Carole Shelley is 79. Country singer Billy Joe Shaver is 79. Actor Bob Balaban (”A Mighty Wind,” ‘’Best in Show”) is 73. Actress Lesley Ann Warren is 72. Bassist Joey Spampinato (NRBQ) is 70. Actor Marshall Manesh (”How I Met Your Mother,” ‘’Will and Grace”) is 68. Actor Reginald VelJohnson (”Family Matters”) is 66. TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford is 65. R&B singer J.T. Taylor is 65. Director James Cameron (”Titanic,” ‘’The Terminator”) is 64. Actor Jeff Perry (”Scandal,” ‘’Grey’s Anatomy”) is 63. Guitarist Tim Farriss of INXS is 61. Actress Laura Innes (”ER”) is 61. Actress Angela Bassett is 60. Singer Madonna is 60. Actor Timothy Hutton is 58. Actor Steve Carell is 56. Actor Andy Milder (”Weeds”) is 50. Country singer Emily Robison of The Dixie Chicks is 46. Actor George Stults (”Seventh Heaven”) is 43. Singer Vanessa Carlton is 38. Actor Cam Gigandet (”Twilight”) is 36. Singer-guitarist Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes is 33. Actress Cristin Milioti (”How I Met Your Mother”) is 33. Singer Dan Smyers of Dan and Shay is 31. Rapper Young Thug is 27. Actor Cameron Monaghan (”Gotham”) is 25. Singer Greyson Chance is 21.

Aug. 17: Actor Robert DeNiro is 75. Guitarist Gary Talley of The Box Tops is 71. “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes is 69. Actor Robert Joy (”CSI: NY”) is 67. Singer Kevin Rowland of Dexy’s Midnight Runners is 65. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 63. Bassist Colin Moulding of XTC is 63. Singer Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Go’s is 60. Actor Sean Penn is 58. Jazz saxophonist Everette Harp is 57. Guitarist Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses) is 56. Singer Maria McKee is 54. Drummer Steve Gorman of The Black Crowes is 53. Singer-bassist Jill Cunniff (Luscious Jackson) is 52. Actor David Conrad (”Relativity”) is 51. Actress Helen McCrory (”Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”) is 50. Rapper Posdnuos of De La Soul is 49. Singer-actor Donnie Wahlberg is 49. TV personality Giuliana Rancic (”Fashion Police,” ‘’E! News”) is 44. Actor Bryton James (”Family Matters”) is 32. Actor Brady Corbet (”24”) is 30. Actress Taissa Farmiga (”American Horror Story”) is 24.

Aug. 18: Movie director Roman Polanski is 85. Actor Robert Redford is 82. Actor Henry G. Sanders (”Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 76. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 75. Singer Sarah Dash (LaBelle) is 73. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 66. Country singer Steve Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 63. Comedian-actor Denis Leary is 61. Actress Madeleine Stowe is 60. Actor Adam Storke (”Mystic Pizza”) is 56. Actor Craig Bierko (”Sex and the City,” ‘’The Long Kiss Goodnight”) is 54. Singer Zac Maloy of The Nixons is 50. Musician Everlast (House of Pain) is 49. Actor Christian Slater is 49. Rapper Masta Killa of Wu-Tang Clan is 49. Actor Edward Norton is 49. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 48. Actress Kaitlin Olson (”The Mick,” ‘’It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 43. Comedian Andy Samberg (”Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” ‘’Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Guitarist Brad Tursi of Old Dominion is 39. Actress Parker McKenna Posey (”My Wife and Kids”) is 23.

