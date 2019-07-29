Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 4-10

Aug. 4: Actress Tina Cole (”My Three Sons”) is 76. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer (”Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” ‘’Homicide”) is 75. Actor Billy Bob Thornton is 64. Actress Lauren Tom (”Joy Luck Club,” ‘’Men in Trees”) is 60. Producer Michael Gelman (”Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 58. Actress Crystal Chappell (”Guiding Light”) is 54. Drummer Rob Cieka of Boo Radleys is 51. Actor Daniel Dae Kim (”Hawaii Five-O,” ‘’Lost”) is 51. Actor Michael Deluise (”Gilmore Girls,” ‘’NYPD Blue”) is 50. Singer-actor Marques Houston of Immature is 38. “American Idol” runner-up Crystal Bowersox is 34. Singer Tom Parker of The Wanted is 31. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse (”The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” ‘’Grace Under Fire”) are 27. “American Idol” runner-up Jessica Sanchez is 24.

Aug. 5: Actress Loni Anderson is 74. Actress Erica Slezak (”One Life to Live”) is 73. Singer Rick Derringer is 72. Actress Holly Palance (”Under Fire,” ‘’The Omen”) is 69. Singer Samantha Sang is 68. Guitarist Eddie Ojeda of Twisted Sister is 64. Actress Maureen McCormick (”The Brady Bunch”) is 63. Guitarist Pat Smear of Foo Fighters is 60. Actor Mark Strong (”The Imitation Game”) is 56. Director James Gunn (”Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 53. Actor Jonathan Silverman (”The Single Guy”) is 53. Country singer Terri Clark is 51. Actress Stephanie Szostak (”A Million Little Things”) is 48. Cellist Eicca of Apocalyptica is 44. Actor Jesse Williams (”Grey’s Anatomy”) is 39. Actor Albert Tsai (”Dr. Ken”) is 15. Actor Devin Trey Campbell (”Single Parents”) is 11.

Aug. 6: Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 81. Actress Louise Sorel (”Days of Our Lives”) is 79. Actress Catherine Hicks (”Seventh Heaven”) is 68. Singer Pat MacDonald of Timbuk 3 is 67. Actress Faith Prince is 62. Singer Randy DeBarge of DeBarge is 61. Actress Michelle Yeoh (”Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) is 57. Country singers Peggy and Patsy Lynn of The Lynns are 55. Actor Jeremy Ratchford (”Cold Case”) is 54. Actor Benito Martinez (”American Crime,” ‘’The Shield”) is 51. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 51. Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan (”The Sixth Sense”) is 49. Actress Merrin Dungey (”Summerland,” ‘’Alias”) is 48. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner of Spice Girls is 47. Actor Jason O’Mara (”Life on Mars”) is 47. Actress Vera Farmiga (”Up in the Air,” ‘’The Departed”) is 46. Actress Soleil Moon Frye (”Sabrina The Teenage Witch,” ‘’Punky Brewster”) is 43. Actress Melissa George (”Alias,” ‘’Grey’s Anatomy”) is 43. Singer Travis McCoy of Gym Class Heroes is 38. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is 38. Bassist Eric Roberts of Gym Class Heroes is 35.

Aug. 7: Humorist Garrison Keillor is 77. Singer B.J. Thomas is 77. Actor John Glover (”Smallville”) is 75. Actor David Rasche (”Sledge Hammer!”) is 75. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 69. Actress Caroline Aaron (”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 67. Actor Wayne Knight (”Seinfeld”) is 64. Singer Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden is 61. Actor David Duchovny (”Californication,” ‘’The X-Files”) is 59. Actress Delane Matthews (”Dave’s World”) is 58. Actor Harold Perrineau (”Lost,” ‘’Oz”) is 56. Jazz pianist Marcus Roberts is 56. Country singer Raul Malo of The Mavericks is 54. Actor David Mann (”Madea” films) is 53. Actress Sydney Penny (”The Thorn Birds,” ‘’All My Children”) is 48. Actor Greg Serano (”Power”) is 47. Actress Charlize Theron is 44. Drummer Barry Kerch of Shinedown is 43. Actor Eric Johnson (”Fifty Shades Darker,” ‘’Smallville”) is 40. Actor Liam James (TV’s “Psych,” film’s “The Way, Way Back”) is 23.

Aug. 8: Actress Nita Talbot is 89. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 82. Country singer Phil Balsley of The Statler Brothers is 80. Actor Larry Wilcox (”CHiPS”) is 72. Actor Keith Carradine (”Madam Secretary”) is 70. Actor Donny Most (”Happy Days”) is 66. Keyboardist Dennis Drew of 10,000 Maniacs is 62. Guitarist The Edge of U2 is 58. Drummer Rikki Rockett of Poison is 58. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 57. Singer Scott Stapp of Creed is 46. Country singer Mark Wills is 46. Guitarist Tom Linton of Jimmy Eat World is 44. Singer J.C. Chasez of ‘N Sync is 43. Singer Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees is 43. Actress Tawny Cypress (”Heroes”) is 43. Singer Marsha Ambrosius (Floetry) is 42. Actress Lindsay Sloane (”Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 42. Actress Countess Vaughn (”The Parkers,” ‘’Moesha”) is 41. Actor Michael Urie (”Ugly Betty”) is 39. Actress Meagan Good (”Think Like a Man”) is 38. Actress Jackie Cruz (”Orange Is the New Black”) is 35. Singer Shawn Mendes is 21. Actress Bebe Wood (”The Real O’Neals”) is 18.

Aug. 9: Actress Cynthia Harris (”Mad About You,” ‘’L.A. Law”) is 85. Comedian David Steinberg is 77. Actor Sam Elliott is 75. Singer Barbara Mason is 72. Actress Melanie Griffith is 62. Actress Amanda Bearse (”Married...With Children”) is 61. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 60. “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb is 55. Actor Pat Petersen (”Knots Landing”) is 53. Actress Gillian Anderson (”The X-Files”) is 51. Actor Eric Bana (”Star Trek,” ‘’The Hulk”) is 51. Actor Thomas Lennon (new “The Odd Couple,” ‘’Reno 911!”) is 49. Bassist Arion Salazar (Third Eye Blind) is 49. Rapper Mack 10 is 48. Singer Juanes is 47. Actress Liz Vassey (”CSI,” ‘’All My Children”) is 47. Actor Kevin McKidd (”Grey’s Anatomy”) is 46. Actress Rhona Mitra (”Nip/Tuck,” ‘’Boston Legal”) is 44. Actress Jessica Capshaw (”Grey’s Anatomy,” ‘’The Practice”) is 43. Actress Ashley Johnson (”The Help”) is 36. Actress Anna Kendrick (”Pitch Perfect,” ‘’Twilight”) is 34.

Aug. 10: Singer Ronnie Bennett Greenfield (Ronnie Spector) of The Ronettes is 76. Actor James Reynolds (”Days of Our Lives”) is 73. Singer-flutist Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull is 72. Mandolin player Gene Johnson of Diamond Rio is 70. Singer Patti Austin is 69. Actress Rosanna Arquette is 60. Actor Antonio Banderas is 59. Drummer Jon Farriss of INXS is 58. Actor Chris Caldovino (”Boardwalk Empire”) is 56. Singer Neneh Cherry is 55. Singer Aaron Hall of Guy is 55. Singer Lorraine Pearson of Five Star is 52. Singer Michael Bivins (Bell Biv Devoe, New Edition) is 51. Actress Angie Harmon (”Law and Order”) is 47. Singer Cary Ann Hearst of Shovels and Rope is 40. Singer Nikki Bratcher of Divine is 39. Actor Aaron Staton (”Mad Men”) is 39. Actor Ryan Eggold (”The Blacklist: Redemption,” ‘’90210”) is 35. Actor Charley Koontz (”CSI: Cyber”) is 32. Actor Lucas Till (”Hannah Montana”) is 29. Actor Jeremy Maguire (”Modern Family”) is 8.

