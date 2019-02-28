FLINT, Mich. — Yo-Yo Ma brought both music and a call for social change to Flint, Michigan.

The famed cellist performed for more than 100 fans inside a gymnasium at Berston Field House during his visit Thursday to the city that’s still feeling the effects of a lead-contaminated water crisis.

But Ma says he found a community that is about much more than “water problems.”

Called a “Day of Action,” the stop in Flint is part of an effort by the 63-year-old musician to demonstrate culture’s power to create moments of shared understanding and spur a conversation about culture and society.

As for a takeaway from his visit, Ma says it will be “an awesome respect for the people here and for the dignity that they have.”

