His drumming was designed to be felt more than noticed, and the world seemed to do it in that order. “Charlie’s good tonight, inne?” Mick Jagger asks before the penultimate cut of “Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out! The Rolling Stones in Concert,” a throbbing 1970 live album that features Watts on the record jacket, big smile, seemingly walking on air. He usually played it so cool for the camera. What’s with the glee? Maybe he knew Jagger could have popped that question in the middle of any Rolling Stones concert and the answer would have always been “yes.”