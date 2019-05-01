

Jazz saxophonist Chris Potter led his Circuits Trio in concert at Blues Alley on Tuesday. (Dave Stapleton)

The future of jazz piano lies in 23-year-old James Francies.

That’s an odd takeaway from a performance by Chris Potter’s Circuits Trio, led by saxophonist Potter, but a power trio if ever there was one. If anything, Francies was the least ostentatious member of the band during Tuesday night’s tremendous first set at Blues Alley, often operating on a level just above liminal. When he did let loose, though, it was clear that we were hearing something new, exciting — and special.

It didn’t happen often. Potter made the evening’s first splash, a pinwheeling solo intro on the tenor that soon settled into a punchy groove called “Hold It.” That’s when drummer Nate Smith entered, bringing a kick-drum stomp straight out of the New Orleans brass-band tradition. They had explosive chemistry: Potter’s long solo driving the groove home but occasionally, briefly, moving into tension with Smith. Francies stayed on the down low. He put down Fender Rhodes chords for color, finally playing a spacey synthesizer solo that owed as much of its phrasing and harmony to Philip Glass as Herbie Hancock.

That was the template the Circuits Trio followed for most of the set: a prominent, irresistible groove that Potter and Smith would devour with relish while Francies provided atmosphere on the grand piano and multiple electronic keyboards. Midset, the trio launched into a bright calypso with Potter on soprano; while it put Smith at the center, it found him going minimal, playing accents with the butt of his drumstick and keeping time with a small shaker he held in his right hand. “Green Pastures,” in this night’s telling, was surely one of the most mellow, soulful things to hit Blues Alley in a while. As Potter stretched out on a laid-back melody, Smith repeated a syncopated figure with a look of pure joy on his face.

Ah, but then, in the midst of all this, came those jaw-dropping moments from Francies. The set’s second tune, “The Nerve,” began as a feature for Potter on flute, but the pianist’s moment came with a long line of impossibly fast and adroit phrases. They were both fractured and coherent, both alien and tied to the written melody, and thoroughly stunning. On “Green Pastures,” he accompanied himself with a weird, warped electronic loop and put down astonishing melodic licks on top. In the calypso piece, it was simply a one-note vamp that defied human ability.

Potter is one of the most influential saxophonists of his generation; Smith is an accomplished and much sought-after technician. Francies is yet to make such a mark—making Circuits an even more valuable arena for him than his acclaimed bandmates. So far, he’s making an astonishing go of it.