A: It’s the whole concept of being a layman — you’re part of a congregation or something like that, but you’re not actively participating in the church service or whatever is going on. It’s secular music in a sacred context, I think. I grew up in a very fundamentalist Christian environment so that kind of language and imagery has been threatening to seep out of my pen onto the music I write. And the chairman emeritus of Nonesuch Records [Bob Hurwitz] came up to me after a show where it was a loosely God-themed episode radio show that I was hosting at the time and he said, “Man, you’re always going here and I’m not a religious guy, but I kind of dig it when you go there. Why don’t you really, really go there at some point?” Like twist my arm, Bob, I’ve been looking for an excuse to do this for a long time so when the pandemic showed up . . . and I’ve been meaning to make a solo record for a long time.