Q: I've been listening to your new record, "Laysongs," which is an old-fashioned-looking record but not an old-fashioned record. It's remarkable hearing someone pull off an entire record of just mandolin and voice. Are there other great examples of that?
A: Let me think. I don’t know of them, I know of solo mandolin, no singing. Off the top of my head, I can’t think of one.
Q: This record has a theme to it, but please explain it to me. I'm not an expert on theology, but I feel like the devil is here at times, that you're channeling him, speaking through his voice to yourself at times. Tell me about how this came about.
A: It’s the whole concept of being a layman — you’re part of a congregation or something like that, but you’re not actively participating in the church service or whatever is going on. It’s secular music in a sacred context, I think. I grew up in a very fundamentalist Christian environment so that kind of language and imagery has been threatening to seep out of my pen onto the music I write. And the chairman emeritus of Nonesuch Records [Bob Hurwitz] came up to me after a show where it was a loosely God-themed episode radio show that I was hosting at the time and he said, “Man, you’re always going here and I’m not a religious guy, but I kind of dig it when you go there. Why don’t you really, really go there at some point?” Like twist my arm, Bob, I’ve been looking for an excuse to do this for a long time so when the pandemic showed up . . . and I’ve been meaning to make a solo record for a long time.
Q: What was it like growing up fundamentalist Christian? Is that going to church every day? No being allowed to listen to Nirvana?
A: All of those things. I mean not necessarily going to church every day, but most days, and certainly thinking about it all the time. It was the exclusionary version of religion that I was in the middle of. All these people over here are going to hell, and we are not. And we are not going to hell because of this long list of rules to which we are adhering. . . . I’ve taken that same kind of dogmas into my post-Christian life, and now I would be hesitant to fraternize with people that I don’t agree with as I was then. And I’m trying to work on that. The record is asking a lot of those kinds of questions.
Q: I want to ask you about Nickel Creek and your work as a teenager. Do you listen back to those things and say, "Boy, I really was pretty good when I was like 15," or do you listen back and say, "Boy, how can I erase that off the Internet?"
A: I’m not one of those people who just pretend it didn’t happen, but I used to, man. I used to have that relationship to some of that old Nickel Creek material. . . . But now I have a very different relationship with it. All of a sudden it just feels like that was another step. And now having had that experience with other people’s music, I’m just happy that it means something to people. So now I’m finding myself being able to hear that old music from another perspective and enjoy it for what it is, as opposed to what I maybe wish it were.
Q: I wanted to ask you about one of the episodes of your radio show "Live From Here." I saw that show in New York and you had Stephen Malkmus and David Crosby, and you did an amazing song with Gaby Moreno. I loved that show, which seemed like a solid advance forward from the normal NPR thing. Is there a way to revive something of that nature?
A: Well, it is obvious, but if people had been making a lot of money doing it, it would still be going on. That’s the brutal thing about our world. I do think there’s room, though. I think people love music. And we don’t really have our “Later With Jools Holland” in America. It’s such an incredible show. “Austin City Limits” is a great, a great show. But I think there’s room for something that’s more where the collaboration is built into it more often. With ACL you see a great artist do their thing, and with Jools Holland you see a collection of great artists do their thing. You see them do it back to back but not necessarily with each other. So I think there’s room for it. I would love to just see it happen, regardless of whether I’m a part of it.
Anying Guo contributed to the production of this story.