Redd, 63, is also a drummer, and he attacked the vibes with a percussionist’s touch: licks and rudiments that might have come off Smith’s traps. But he is a melodist, too, and in his second tune, a lively one based on “What Is This Thing Called Love?,” he piled up heaps of rich melodies in the bebop vernacular.
He followed it with a nod to another great melodist, Ornette Coleman. Redd played a brief, beautiful reading — unaccompanied — of Coleman’s somber “Lonely Woman.” It dissolved into a kicky but laid-back medley of the bossa nova standards “Once I Loved” and “Wave.” The former featured a scurrying bass solo from Harper, but “Wave” was Sanders’s moment to shine. The guitarist soloed on most songs, but none packed in quite the action that this one did: He unfurled a rhythmic line that grazed the top of his range, then descended to the bottom of it, before becoming a barrage of syncopated chords.
Even that barrage, though, was remarkably chill. The group had a knack for showing its muscle even as it reined itself in, demonstrated by its hefty take on Duke Ellington’s “The Intimacy of the Blues.” Charged with blues spirit, Redd and Sanders played long solos that showed occasional bursts of energy but were more concerned with reinforcing the easy sway of the song’s rhythm.
The big release came at last in the night’s last song: “Cotton Tail,” another Ellington composition. The band played at top speed, Redd and Sanders amping up tension in their respective improvs, until Smith — as if no longer able to stand it — exploded forth with a thundering drum solo that seemed to contain the whole evening’s saved-up adrenaline. Smith jabbed, rolled and kicked like a mixed martial artist, then locked into a sequence of four-bar exchanges with Redd. It was such a rush that when they then returned to the affable theme, it felt like ironic humor.