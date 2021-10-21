“I wore red exclusively for almost five years,” Fohr says, wiping long bangs away from her eyes as she speaks. The palette changed around the start of 2020, when she found herself at an artists’ residency on the late Robert Rauschenberg’s compound on Captiva Island in southwest Florida. “I did take time every day to watch the sunset, as it’s so slow and gorgeous there, and right after the sun sets, there’s this sort of residual glow of a deeper orange from the horizon,” she says. “My frequency shifted to this burnt orange.” It’s a vivid, singular color, familiar to Texas Longhorns fans and followers of Rajneesh alike. Even Michael Mann’s 1986 film “Manhunter” — which shot scenes at Rauschenberg’s compound — reveled in that stunning hue. Upon returning home from Florida, Fohr changed all the lightbulbs in the house and painted her front door orange.
After years of moving through the American underground, releasing albums on her own and then for smaller indie labels including De Stijl, Thrill Jockey and Drag City, her seventh album, “-io,” marks her first release on storied Matador Records. Naturally, her website and the new album radiate with that color, with Fohr herself on the cover wrapped in orange. And along the way, Fohr’s country-tinged project as Jackie Lynn (her truck-driving protagonist seemed to anticipate pandemic life with her face mask way back in 2016) broke out with its own popular following. So if her music and career are on a clear upward trajectory, her muse bolder and more ambitious than ever before, then why is Fohr in free-fall on the cover?
“It was a pretty hard time for me,” Fohr says of the past two years that ultimately yielded “-io.” In August 2019, one of her closest friends “methodically” took their own life, leaving Fohr reeling from the loss. The Captiva residency a few months later to work on new music only heightened her grief: “The scenery was very idyllic, but the dichotomy of my interior and the exterior was such a juxtaposition that I felt a lot of guilt, not being able just to be carefree.”
Fohr then returned home to prepare for a big U.S. tour as Jackie Lynn on the eve of her anticipated new album, “Jacqueline.” The global pandemic put the squealing brakes on that. “All of our tours were canceled. I had my health insurance taken away. These kind of almost comical . . . I don’t know,” Fohr says now. “Society just being like, ‘You are worthless,’ or something, and I kind of took it to heart for a few months, for sure. Just like, ‘What am I doing?’ ”
In lockdown, Fohr also lost her grandmother to Parkinson’s disease back in Indiana, unable to be by her bedside at the end. “It’s a hard time to be an artist. It just really felt like rejection,” she says. Her thoughts went back to a traumatic moment from her teenage years, her first episode of major depression that she now considers to be “my genesis period as an artist. It was very traumatic, and I have a lot of PTSD from it, and so I’d always sort of attributed my mental health to this thing that happened to me.”
In her first year at college, as she studied to be a nuclear engineer, her depression led her to flunk out and return home, too crippled to get out of bed. What led her back was a four-track she had bought with some money from her grandmother, tapping into the formidable sound of her own voice. “The first time I knew I had this voice was when I was, maybe, in sixth grade and a teacher called me out in front of a choir and said, ‘You’re going to sing this two-line solo,’ ” she recalls, remembering how she overcame her shyness thanks to discovering her four-octave range in the middle of a chili supper in Indiana. “I still love the feeling of it resonating.”
Whitney Johnson, the violist who began collaborating with Fohr after coming upon her 2010 tape “Degrees of Separation,” says via email: “I still recall the shimmering vibrations running through my body when I heard her voice in person. I am forever grateful to take part in the entelechy of this art.”
As the pandemic settled in, Fohr feared her depression might cripple her once more, only to instead experience a burst of creativity. “A lot of times, my depression is really overwhelming,” she says. “But this record, I was in bed, lying down, and full arrangements would just come to me in my head and it would be the heaviest feeling. And I would just kind of ride it out.” As a result, “-io” is assured and Circuit des Yeux’s strongest album to date. Fohr explores every nuance in her voice, soaring and diving to unplumbed depths against a backdrop of her core band and an orchestra. Depending on the moment, she conjures the likes of Scott Walker’s magisterial and bleak orchestral pop from the late ’60s, Laura Nyro’s haunted “New York Tendaberry,” Portishead’s Beth Gibbons on her lone solo album, or early Antony and the Johnsons.
“There are certain frequencies most people are afraid to approach, but I feel like Circuit Des Yeux tunes in to them,” singer Mike Hadreas, who performs as Perfume Genius, writes via email. “I am always trying to channel whatever is unseen, so it’s really inspiring to watch and hear her get there.”
Fohr may have had full arrangements beamed down to her, but the pandemic and covid protocols made gathering an orchestra in the studio all but impossible. “Only five people were allowed inside of Electrical Audio [Steve Albini’s legendary recording studio] at a time, so my whole plan of having this 23-piece ensemble recorded live in a big semicircle was completely scrapped,” she says, likening the process instead to a puzzle assembled piece by piece.
But when the strings whirl into a vortex on the hard-charging “Vanishing,” it feels like spontaneous combustion rather than deliberate consideration. Shimmering harpsichords, minimalist pulses and layers of her voice in the lower registers give “Sculpting the Exodus” a vertiginous depth. Meanwhile, “Neutron Star” starts in somber country-folk balladry before surging into a squall of woodwinds, pizzicato strings and guitar feedback. “Stranger” is a hushed piece for voice, piano and bass. At the midway point, Fohr’s operatic voice explodes in all its dark, ululating grandeur.
As “-io” progresses, Fohr takes our dour times and turns those feelings inside out, finding triumph amid despondency, leaning heavily into her imagery of exploding stars and black holes. On that massive scale, our grief turns microscopic, destined for oblivion. But Fohr roots it all back in her own body. Creatively blocked during her stay at Captiva, Fohr turned to action painting, using her body as a paintbrush and throwing herself against a wall: “It felt like this private exorcism or something. It was extremely heavy and cathartic.”
So when it came time to capture that tumult of feelings for the cover, Fohr told her label she wanted to jump off a building. Despite feeling like “a geriatric in boots” amid teenage gymnasts doing backflips, she soon found herself at the YMCA teamed with the stunt coordinator for “The Mandalorian” and “Chicago Fire.” By the end of her training, Fohr plunged nine feet off a rooftop, a feat captured for the album’s cover.
Her image of free-fall, rather than signifying the darkness of her own depression, transforms into a vision of empowerment and determination. To describe both the recording experience and training, Fohr returns to the phrase “life-affirming.” At call’s end, she looks proudly at her orange surroundings, everything aglow like the innards of a giant pumpkin, a secure space carved out against the messiness of the greater world. “I like it. It feels mature and inquisitive and glowing and resonant.”