It’s not yet October, but Haley Fohr’s creative room inside her Chicago home is already swaddled in orange. A video call reveals the walls bearing dense layers of burnt orange drapery behind her and Fohr herself in a long-sleeved orange top, her red hair twisted into four pigtails. It’s not decoration in anticipation of Halloween, but rather a celebration of a frequency of color that resonates with the musician. For the dedicated fans who have followed Fohr’s career — from her murky, four-track beginnings in Indiana to her upward trajectory over the past decade into one of the most challenging and viscerally rewarding musicians working in independent music — an emphasis on visuals is a given. Her main project is Circuit des Yeux — a name that literally translates to “eye circuit” — and her 2017 album “Reaching for Indigo” under that stage name also went into deep focus on the short wavelength end of the visible spectrum, so color informs her creative work.