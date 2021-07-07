I like the way vinyl forces you into a more attentive way of listening. A 1983 box set of Verdi’s “Aida” by the New Philharmonia Orchestra under Riccardo Muti keeps me as close to the phonograph as my seat would keep me to the stage. I follow along with an amply sized libretto in my lap, waiting to hand-sequence the sides (this three-LP set is sequenced to be played by an autochanger). It feels a little extra, sure, but also feels like tending a fireplace, complete with crackle.