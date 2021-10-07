Greg Brady, former sports talk-show host on Clear Channel station WDFN, Detroit: We probably got it on Thursday [Sept. 13]. My recollection is, we were conscious of it. It didn’t feel like, you know, “We’re gonna fire you if you [play] this song,” but it certainly felt like this was strong enough wording to avoid. . . . I think my first reaction was just surprising that this was the first thing somebody thought of, but there are people that get paid to be overly concerned about things like this, because you don’t want to get caught with your pants down and have a DJ or have an on-air personality make a big mistake. And emotions were high, too. You didn’t want someone saying the wrong thing introducing one of the songs, either.