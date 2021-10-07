There were songs about car crashes and astronauts and heaven, songs that were too happy or too sad. Songs that were a stretch to include (the Bangles’ “Walk Like an Egyptian”) and songs (like John Mellencamp’s “Crumblin’ Down”) that might reasonably offend.
The list was heavy on catalogue acts (the Beatles, Elton John, AC/DC, even Neil Diamond), with no hip-hop (probably because Clear Channel, which would later rename itself iHeartMedia, wasn’t really in the hip-hop radio station business) or country songs. There were vanishingly few songs by women, but metal and nu-metal were heavily represented. Every single Rage Against the Machine song was on the list. Every single one.
To this day, few people, even former Clear Channel employees, agree on who assembled the list, who sent it, if it ever existed at all, or whether it was one of those viral hoaxes your Aunt Carol used to send you forwarded emails about in the weeks and months after 9/11, like the one that warned you about a Halloween terrorist attack at the mall.
For then-fledgling acts like Dallas hard rock band Drowning Pool, whose flagship hit “Bodies” (“Let the bodies hits the floor”) made the list, the experience was real, and traumatic; they watched their career momentum stall as their airplay dwindled. For the already famous, it was a long-forgotten annoyance. (“What a bunch of morons,” says Third Eye Blind singer Stephan Jenkins, who had to be reminded that his band’s late-’90s hit “Jumper” was on the list.)
Some saw corporate overreach, others saw innocent suggestions — hey, maybe we shouldn’t play songs about airplanes crashing into things for a while — wrongly characterized as a ban. Others saw censorship, the first step on a grim journey that would lead to the Patriot Act, and the banishment of the Dixie Chicks two years later. The list has become a part of 9/11 lore, a snapshot of the unique brand of panic that enveloped the country in those next weeks. (No spokespeople for iHeartMedia responded to repeated inquiries for this story.)
On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, as one of the members of Armenian American metal band System of a Down received a phone call informing him that his band’s new album, “Toxicity,” had debuted at No. 1, someone with news of the attack beeped on his other line. For alt-metal band P.O.D, it was release day for their much-anticipated new album, “Satellite.” Both acts relied heavily on radio airplay, back then a vital connective tissue between hard rock bands and their audiences.
Serj Tankian, lead singer, System of a Down: It was insane. It was an insane time. It was one of the most stressful times of my life. When someone says, “ ‘Toxicity,’ what a great album,” I’m like, “Yeah, it is,” and I have reverence for it in retrospect. . . . But I remember all the trauma and drama more so than the music and how we made it.
Sonny Sandoval, lead singer, P.O.D.: I was exhausted from doing a signing at the record store at midnight in our hometown of San Diego, and we had planned to play the Whisky a Go Go that day for a CD release. My mother-in-law called my wife and said, “Turn on the TV.” At that moment, all the hard work, everything we had done for the record was just, it just didn’t matter. [Concern about your album’s fate], it’s the least of the emotions, but you can’t say it doesn’t exist.
Bob Buchmann, former program director of New York’s WAXQ, a classic rock station owned by Clear Channel: We have to remember that social media really didn’t kick in until years later. So if you weren’t in front of a television or you weren’t an eyewitness, radio was your connection.
By Sept. 13, a list of songs appeared in the inboxes of Clear Channel program directors, containing more than 160 songs that stations shouldn’t play. At first, the company suggested the list was crowdsourced by concerned employees, and stressing its voluntary nature. They would soon backtrack, telling an industry trade publication the list was “only an Internet rumor.”
Buchmann, WAXQ: I can give you an eyewitness account of the famous Clear Channel list that evolved from that day, and that is that it never really did exist. It was one program director who hit ‘reply all.’ One person hit ‘reply all’ on a list of songs that [they] thought could — “offend” is the wrong word — could cause unnecessary adverse feelings at the time. And it was distributed to all program directors, but it was only one person’s list. That person was not on the vice president or higher level. So the rumor that Clear Channel had a “no play” list is only a rumor. It was a list, but there was no authority behind it. Nobody ever said, “No, don’t play these songs.”
Stevie Benton, bassist, Drowning Pool: In my mind, it was real. It was a list. I don’t know, maybe in hindsight, they realized it was a complete overreaction on their part, so you know, they want to downplay it a little bit. But when it was presented to me, there was never any mistake. I’m not saying, you know, this was like some dude off the street handed me a list. I’m talking about music industry people sharing this list with me, saying, “This is from Clear Channel.”
Greg Brady, former sports talk-show host on Clear Channel station WDFN, Detroit: We probably got it on Thursday [Sept. 13]. My recollection is, we were conscious of it. It didn’t feel like, you know, “We’re gonna fire you if you [play] this song,” but it certainly felt like this was strong enough wording to avoid. . . . I think my first reaction was just surprising that this was the first thing somebody thought of, but there are people that get paid to be overly concerned about things like this, because you don’t want to get caught with your pants down and have a DJ or have an on-air personality make a big mistake. And emotions were high, too. You didn’t want someone saying the wrong thing introducing one of the songs, either.
A week after the attack, the company issued a statement claiming “Clear Channel radio has not banned any songs from any of its radio stations,” saying the decision about what to play should be made at the local level, and reaffirming its belief in the First Amendment. To many civil libertarians and program directors, there wasn’t much difference between a strong suggestion from headquarters and an outright ban: When one of the most powerful media companies in the world asks its employees not to do something, they’re not really asking. Meanwhile, the list had gone viral. To many Americans, the kerfuffle provided comic relief during a time when most things weren’t funny. Unless you were on it.
Benton, Drowning Pool: Not only did we feel attacked personally on 9/11 like all America did, we did feel a little singled out and attacked by that list, because although there were some active rock songs, some modern songs, a great deal of them were older songs. So we did wonder why we were specifically kind of singled out, because when someone physically handed me the list, “Bodies” was the first song on [it], and I just remember being like, “What the hell is this?”
Tankian, System of a Down: Our single “Chop Suey!” was taken off the airwaves by Clear Channel along with thousands of other songs, with the intention of, I don’t know what, to be honest. “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” was [taken] off. Any type of protest music, any type of the word “sky,” you know, “die,” “suicide.” It was just mind-numbing.
Brady, WDFN: It’s hard to believe that you can play AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” and anybody would think, Why are you soiling the memories of the dead from 9/11 from three days ago? I know the biggest one that jumped out at people was, they banned “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong, and you’re like, “What?”
Jeffrey Melnick, author of “9/11 Culture” and professor of American studies at University of Massachusetts at Boston: It didn’t hurt them for plenty of people to believe that they had done this. They weren’t actually going to stand up and say, “Yes, we have a banned songs list.” We don’t do that in our country. Of course, now we do, but in 2001 the official line was: We don’t ban books, we don’t ban songs. But they had plenty to gain by threading the needle. Their business at that point was not songs, their business was gobbling up local stations. After 1996 and the [radio industry-deregulating] Telecommunications Act, they literally go from a few dozen stations to 1,200 by 2002. . . . That’s the business they’re in. What they’re actually programming, that’s kind of window dressing for the ad time they’re selling.
Everyone has a different explanation for Clear Channel’s motives. It was a clumsy attempt at performative patriotism, according to one theory; a desire to insert themselves into the national conversation; an undercover, McCarthy-like effort to flush out protest songs from their playlist. (This would explain the otherwise baffling inclusion of “Peace Train,” by the Muslim folk singer Yusuf Islam, and the entire Rage Against the Machine catalogue.) Even a Clear Channel executive publicly admitted some of the song choices were hard to understand.
Brady, WDFN: You didn’t want anybody on air referencing the quote-unquote “suggestion” or the quote-unquote “ban.” To be honest, I thought [the list] was a little bit over the top in terms of reaction, and I say that [about] 2001, where 20 years later, it feels like almost everything is an over-the-top reaction . . . [It] probably was the proper thing at that time, not to rock the boat, and it didn’t seem like something that was worthy of poking the bear, and playing the song just to get a reaction. I’m sure a lot of DJs felt the same way.
Melnick, “9/11 Culture”: Rather than the birth of trigger warnings, it’s like the birth of what we now call virtue signaling, like, “We’re the company that cares. You’re all part of the Clear Channel family, and we’re going to make sure that nothing we play upsets you for the next couple of weeks.” As if that was in their power anyway.
Buchmann, WAXQ: We were playing “Imagine,” for sure. That’s healing music, so that’s exactly what we did. Did we play [“Jet Airliner”] by Steve Miller Band? We did not. But that’s just common sense.
In the months after the attacks, stations began inching toward normalcy, a process that accelerated when the first crop of 9/11-themed works — most notably Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising” — came out the following year.
Brady, WDFN: I’m trying to think, when did things seem okay? When did we not even give it a second thought to play whatever music we wanted or, you know, stir up those conversations without feeling like we’re walking a fine line? It must have been months, but at a certain point we all just got back to normal. And if you wanted to play a song, you just played it.
Buchmann, WAXQ: It was months before some of the songs with direct correlation to jet planes got re-added to our playlist.
For most established acts, any effect the de facto ban had on their careers was negligible. P.O.D.’s “Satellite” went triple platinum. Meanwhile, Drowning Pool struggled.
Danny Goldberg, former head of Artemis Records and co-manager of Nirvana: I don’t know of anyone’s record that was hurt by it. I think it was just sort of a memo that ended up subjecting [Clear Channel] to ridicule, and I don’t think it really impacted anybody. I don’t know of any artist who had a song that was heading up the charts and then it was stopped. . . . I remember it was the kind of thing that was just so much fun to make fun of.
Benton, Drowning Pool: [Our next single] did not do as well as we would have expected. I think that stigma by then had been attached to us. Maybe the next song wasn’t as good, you could argue that’s possible. Maybe “Bodies” was this one-hit wonder cultural phenomenon song that caught fire for six weeks, you could argue that. But to us, we felt like our trajectory had been changed, and there was just, no matter how hard you grasp at it, there was no getting it back after that.
For most everyone else, the Clear Channel incident has been memory holed alongside countless 9/11 rumors, hoaxes and conspiracy theories, remembered as a weird thing that happened during a time when a lot of weird things were happening, if it was remembered at all.
Tankian, System of a Down: In retrospect now, looking back, we’re like, how did we allow that to happen to us, you know? I mean, it was a traumatic event and no one was reacting normally. There was a lot of patriotism, a lot of jingoism along with it, and reactionism as well. So trying to navigate through that, you know, it was insane. And the record itself kind of completely played into it. Here we have a song as a single the week that 9/11 comes up, and the chorus is, “Trust in my self-righteous suicide/I cry when angels deserve to die.” And people are like, “What the [heck],” right?
Melnick, “9/11 Culture”: There are ways this Clear Channel thing is salient for our own moment because it’s this whole question of, how do you know what’s true? We’re in this moment where we’re particularly off balance. 9/11 was a kind of early precursor to what we’re living in now. There are authoritative sources but you kind of half believe them, or some small portion of the population really, really believes them, in an almost religious way. And then plenty of people sort of see through it. . . . It does seem like one of those stories where we had this weird moment, and we all were like, “Oh my God, it’s so weird.” I don’t exactly know where it resides in our collective memory. If anywhere.