So in hopes of smoothing everything out, Wednesday night’s 55th annual CMA Awards offered big-tent songs about growth and inclusion. Mickey Guyton sang about self-reliance (she’s one of too few Black women in today’s country music) and the Brothers Osborne sang about self-acceptance (singer TJ Osborne came out as gay in February). Jimmie Allen sang about wanderlust and hope (earlier in the show, he became the second Black artist to win the CMA award for new artist of the year). Lovely songs, all three.
The night’s ugliest sound? A roar of support inside Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for Morgan Wallen, the disgraced 28-year-old country star who was seen in a February video using the n-word. The room erupted when Wallen’s name was announced as a nominee for album of the year — and while that foul cheer couldn’t have lasted more than a second or two, it should still be ringing in our ears the morning after.
Because Wallen’s penalty has been what exactly? There was a brief and superficial suspension from his record label, followed by a radio ban that was lifted by summer. And because “cancellation” tends to be great for business, there was also that colossal spike in sales and streams that kept his latest release, “Dangerous: The Double Album,” at No. 1 on Billboard’s country album charts for 38 weeks and counting. Meantime, Wallen hasn’t shown any meaningful remorse for what he said, and when he tried to give his career rehabilitation campaign a soft launch on “Good Morning America” in July, he told Michael Strahan that he hadn’t “really sat and thought about” country music’s race problems.
True to form, the Country Music Association announced that Wallen would be ineligible to be nominated and unwelcome to attend this year’s CMAs, but it all came with an asterisk. Turns out, the CMA trophy for album of the year honors others who contributed to that album — the producers, the mixing engineers — and excluding those behind-the-controls people just wouldn’t be fair.
“Dangerous: The Double Album” didn’t win on Wednesday night, (the CMA disaster preparedness plan: Give all the prizes to Chris Stapleton and hide behind him), but Wallen’s loss should give listeners plenty of reason to wonder why he was even allowed to compete in the first place. Why not draw a clear line here? Why be cowardly about it? The message sent across the land from this year’s CMAs is that country music’s power people clearly know the difference between right and wrong, but they will still choose to do wrong — only just a little, teeny-tiny bit.
From here, expect lots of forgiving and forgetting. Singer Luke Bryan, the gawky host of this year’s CMAs, has invited Wallen to appear onstage with him in concert recently. Eric Church has done the same. It’s pathetic but unsurprising. The country-music business is a business, first and foremost, and Wallen is a money magnet. A phony air of forgiveness will permeate the proceedings so long as there more dollars to be squeezed.
And in this dank process, Guyton, Allen and the Brothers Osborne — among other emerging country acts who each deserve to speak their truths on their own terms — all become part of a dreary industry equation that tries to retain the audience that Wallen has put at risk. And hey, these artist’s unique voices and perspectives might even draw some new country fans into the fold. The bigger the tent, the more money you can pile up beneath it.
Beverly Keel, co-founder of the industry group Nashville Music Equality, recently explained the entire dynamic to Billboard magazine like this: “For those of us who want to bring about more diversity and inclusion in country, you want people to have open hearts and open minds.”
If she’s talking about country music as a culture, she’s absolutely right. But as a business, country music will never be able to draw clean lines between right and wrong — not while it only sees open hearts and open minds as open wallets.
Read more by Chris Richards: