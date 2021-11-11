Because Wallen’s penalty has been what exactly? There was a brief and superficial suspension from his record label, followed by a radio ban that was lifted by summer. And because “cancellation” tends to be great for business, there was also that colossal spike in sales and streams that kept his latest release, “Dangerous: The Double Album,” at No. 1 on Billboard’s country album charts for 38 weeks and counting. Meantime, Wallen hasn’t shown any meaningful remorse for what he said, and when he tried to give his career rehabilitation campaign a soft launch on “Good Morning America” in July, he told Michael Strahan that he hadn’t “really sat and thought about” country music’s race problems.