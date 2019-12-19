Chance The Rapper’s younger brother and fellow rapper Taylor Bennett will perform at halftime of the Rising Stars game on Friday, Feb. 14. Chance and Bennett will also serve as All-Star ambassadors, partnering with the league and the Chicago Bulls for fan engagement and other programs.

Chicago is playing host to the All-Star Game for the third time, having also done so in 1973 and 1988.

Chance The Rapper is a three-time Grammy winner. Common also is a three-time Grammy winner, in addition to having won an Emmy, an Oscar and a Golden Globe award.

The All-Star Game is expected to be broadcast to more than 200 countries, in roughly 50 languages. All-Star voting begins on Christmas Day.

