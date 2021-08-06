Michael Tilson Thomas was once the ‘bad boy of classical music.’ Now, at 74, he still conducts with childlike delight.
“I deeply regret missing projects that I was greatly anticipating,” Tilson Thomas, 76, said in a statement Friday. “I look forward to seeing everyone again in November.”
“I can’t begin to express my emotions in learning of Michael’s diagnosis,” Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter said in a statement. “In addition to being a close personal friend, he is arguably one of the most important and influential artists of our time. We will miss him at our 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert but the essence and design of the program remains his intent. We offer him our love and best wishes for the next months on his journey to health.”
“I was very shaken when I was told about Michael’s health situation,” National Symphony Orchestra Music Director Gianandrea Noseda in an email. “Although he and I have only met once, we share many mutual friends and musical institutions. I have immense respect for Michael’s contribution to our art form and send him my deepest wishes for a full recovery in the coming months. I look forward to welcoming him back to Washington, D.C., soon.”
Tilson Thomas will undergo therapy expected to last several months at the UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco. The conductor was also forced to cancel dates with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the New World Symphony and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.